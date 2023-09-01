A California equestrian is behind bars after she allegedly tried multiple times to hire hitmen to kill her estranged husband, authorities say.

According to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Tatyana Remley is charged with solicitation of murder and two weapons charges.

According to the sheriff's department, Remley, 42, allegedly met up with an undercover officer last month and offered to hire him to kill her husband, Mark Remley.

Remley is currently being held without bail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee, Calif. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. PEOPLE was unable to reach an attorney for her.

The sheriff’s department said it launched an investigation into Remley’s allegedly suspicious activity after a house fire at the ranch belonging to her and her husband in Del Mar, Calif., an unincorporated area of San Diego County north of the city.



Her husband claimed to The Coast News that Remley intentionally set fire to the home after he allegedly found out she was trying to kill him in early July. In divorce papers she filed in July, Remley said she and a friend were present at the time of the fire, but she didn't know how it started, the outlet reported.



Remley’s husband claimed to the news outlet she offered a mutual friend of theirs $2 million to kill him, but that the friend declined and told him. Mark told the news outlet he told police, who then launched the sting operation.

In their statement, the sheriff’s office confirmed they called an arson unit to the scene of the fire and that Remley was first arrested that day for alleged “firearms-related offenses” after officers found three firearms and ammunition on her. The next day, the sheriff’s department opened an investigation into her alleged murder-for-hire plot “after receiving information Remley was attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband.”

A month later, the meeting with the undercover officer took place, according to the sheriff's department.

“She provided detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed,” the sheriff’s department alleged in the statement. “Remley brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder.”

The meetup and ensuing arrest took place at a local Starbucks, according to The Coast News.

The outlet has long reported on the Remleys’ high-profile business failures.

In 2012, the Remleys ran a short-lived equestrian acrobatics show that the couple discontinued after four shows and more than $100,000 of investments. According to a Coast News report at the time, the Remleys claimed the show was canceled because of poor ticket sales.

The couple’s decision left dozens of performers unpaid and stranded along with their horses. Some of the crew told the news outlet they upended their lives to travel across the country to join the production, which had originally been planned for a five-city tour.

The Remleys married in 2011 and, according to The Coast News, have had a tumultuous relationship in recent years involving numerous separations and reconciliations.

Remley’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 16.

