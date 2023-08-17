California Dog Spotted 'Playing' and Chasing Mountain Lion in Owner's Yard — Watch!

A family in California got a furry surprise on Friday when they found their dog chasing off a dangerous intruder.

Sandy Ali was hosting bible study at her house on Friday in Morada, 50 miles south of Sacramento, when one of her friends pointed out that her dogs were playing with each other in the yard, KCRA reported.

"My friend looked out and said, 'Oh, your dogs are playing,' and I said, 'I only have one dog,'" Ali recalled of the conversation.

The playmate in question turned out to be a mountain lion, which Ali said she had never seen near her home before, despite living in the area for several years.

After going outside to investigate the situation, she said she saw the wild animal leap into a tree in her backyard, where it stayed for several hours.

"It's really beautiful," she told the outlet of the lion. "It just, in one leap, was up in the tree so quickly."

In a video obtained by PEOPLE, Ali's dog can be seen chasing after the lion in the yard before the large feline races away and jumps into a tree.

Ali called 911, and authorities arrived at her home and waited several hours for the mountain lion to come down from the tree. Eventually, the cat jumped from the tree, off Ali's property, and into a nearby field, KCRA reported.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released an advisory on Twitter (now known as X) on Friday, warning residents of the sighting and sharing that the "mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no danger at this time."

The New York Post reported that the mountain lion was not harmed during its close encounter with Ali's canine, according to the sheriff's office.

In a second update posted on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said the wild animal had not been located.

“Our deputies and animal services worked well into the morning hours trying to safely trap the mountain lion that was spotted in a residential backyard on La Loma Street near Los Cerritos,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful.

The authorities recommended residents “remain vigilant” and keep a close eye on their pets.

One of Ali’s neighbors told KCRA that the mountain lion sighting “was very surprising” and “very unexpected.”

