California Dog Spotted 'Playing' and Chasing Mountain Lion in Owner's Yard — Watch!

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is working to locate the wild animal so they move the mountain lion out of the residential area.

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 17, 2023 06:43PM EDT

A family in California got a furry surprise on Friday when they found their dog chasing off a dangerous intruder. 

Sandy Ali was hosting bible study at her house on Friday in Morada, 50 miles south of Sacramento, when one of her friends pointed out that her dogs were playing with each other in the yard, KCRA reported. 

"My friend looked out and said, 'Oh, your dogs are playing,' and I said, 'I only have one dog,'" Ali recalled of the conversation. 

The playmate in question turned out to be a mountain lion, which Ali said she had never seen near her home before, despite living in the area for several years.

After going outside to investigate the situation, she said she saw the wild animal leap into a tree in her backyard, where it stayed for several hours.

"It's really beautiful," she told the outlet of the lion. "It just, in one leap, was up in the tree so quickly."

In a video obtained by PEOPLE, Ali's dog can be seen chasing after the lion in the yard before the large feline races away and jumps into a tree.

Mountain lion and dog chasing each other

Ali called 911, and authorities arrived at her home and waited several hours for the mountain lion to come down from the tree. Eventually, the cat jumped from the tree, off Ali's property, and into a nearby field, KCRA reported.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released an advisory on Twitter (now known as X) on Friday, warning residents of the sighting and sharing that the "mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no danger at this time."

The New York Post reported that the mountain lion was not harmed during its close encounter with Ali's canine, according to the sheriff's office.

In a second update posted on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said the wild animal had not been located.

“Our deputies and animal services worked well into the morning hours trying to safely trap the mountain lion that was spotted in a residential backyard on La Loma Street near Los Cerritos,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful.

The authorities recommended residents “remain vigilant” and keep a close eye on their pets.

One of Ali’s neighbors told KCRA that the mountain lion sighting “was very surprising” and “very unexpected.”

Related Articles
a bear cools off in a JACUZZI during a US heatwave
Bear Caught Cooling Off in California Homeowner's Backyard Jacuzzi amid Heat Wave
Fawn's Leap, Kaaterskill Falls, Hunter, NY. NYC teen dies jumping off upstate waterfall
16-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Jumping Off Popular Waterfall in Upstate New York
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
Hero Dog
Hero Dog Receives $2,000 Reward for Role in Locating Escaped Prison Inmate
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Human Remains Discovered Close to Where Actor Julian Sands Went Missing on Mount Baldy in California
Florida Black Bear Wanders Around Tampa International Airport
WATCH: Florida Black Bear Seen Wandering Around Tampa International Airport Before Being Safely Captured
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Everything to Know About Actor Julian Sands' Disappearance as He's Confirmed Dead
Brother and Sister Die After Being Swept Away by River That Was Closed Due to High Water Levels
Siblings, 8 and 4, Found Dead a Day Apart After Falling into River and Getting Swept Away from Mom
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
Sherman the Border Collie Survives Terrifying Mountain Lion Attack Inside California Home: Watch!
Mountain lion captured California
Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild
An 11-year-old Maltese mix dog saving his younger doggie brother from a Coyote attack
10-Lb. Senior Dog with 3 Teeth Saves Canine Brother from Coyote Attack: 'Our Little Hero'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/jacks-battle-with-a-mountain-lion?qid=b07d5bc5a7bb851c6836d9b14eb6d61f Jack's battle with a mountain lion
Calif. Boy, 5, Survives Attack by Mountain Lion: 'His Spirit Is Intact'
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Bobcat Lounges in Home
Wild Bobcat Caught Casually Lounging in Dog Bed Inside Arizona Home
stolen bengal tiger in mexico
Mexico Police Searching for Full-Grown Bengal Tiger Stolen From Home