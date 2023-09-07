Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat

The baby was injured in the shooting and later released to family members

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 10:57AM EDT
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Ashley Guzman and Carlos Loera. Photo:

Gofundme

A Los Angeles couple was fatally shot while their baby was sitting in the backseat of their car, the city’s police department said. The baby was also struck but survived the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department officers found Carlos Loera, 21, and Ashley Guzman, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds in the city’s Harbor City neighborhood Monday evening. Loera was pronounced dead at the scene while Guzman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The couple’s one-year-old child was sitting in a child safety seat in the back of the couple’s vehicle and was struck by gunfire, police said. The baby was taken to the hospital and later released to family members.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, and are seeking the public’s help in solving the crime.

The Los Angeles Times reported that investigators believe that one or more suspects approached the victims, who were sitting in the car, and fired at them before fleeing.

Several bullet holes were in the car’s driver’s side window and a Nike Air Max shoe sat next to the car next to an evidence marker, reported The Times. 

ABC 7 reported that police believe the shooting was gang-related and not a random attack. A GoFundMe was started to help raise money for the victims’ family.

“This small family had a lifetime ahead of them but tragically their lives were cut short,” wrote the GoFundMe organizer. “Now a baby will have to grow up without his parents and the families will have to live with the pain this senseless act of violence has brought upon them.”

The fundraiser was started Wednesday and is seeking to raise $30,000.

“Although being a young father Carlos loved his family very much and was working to give his family a better life,” the organizer said. “He grew up in a single parent home and as he grew he was helping his mother with the responsibilities of being a provider.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call South Bureau Homicide Division Southeast Squad, Detectives Fraga and Ybanez, at 323-786-5100 or 323-786-5500. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or going to LACrimestoppers.org.

