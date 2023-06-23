California Community Hosts Adorable Dog Parade for Animal-Loving Neighbor's 100th Birthday

Dr. Robert Moore, a 100-year-old dog lover, received heartwarming tributes from family and friends: "My father, he was so touched," Moore's daughter said

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 04:36PM EDT
Dr. Robert Moore
Dr. Robert Moore petting a dog. Photo:

NBC

Dr. Robert Moore, a retired San Jose State University dean, had a birthday celebration fit for a dog lover.

Moore's family organized a surprise dog parade for his 100th birthday and invited his neighbors to join in with their furry friends. While planning the parade, the family estimated 20 to 30 dogs would show up.

However, to their astonishment, nearly 200 dogs of all shapes and sizes came to wish Dr. Moore a happy birthday, according to NBC Bay Area. The dogs were dressed in costumes ranging from tuxedos to cowboy hats. Some arrived in classic cars.

Dr. Moore was overjoyed by the canine procession and petted every dog that came by. Many canine attendees brought gifts for the man — cupcakes, flowers, posters, and drawings. The 100-year-old — known to family and friends as "the dog whisperer" — could name all the breeds.

"My father, he was so touched. He pet [sic] every single dog that came through. Every person brought the dog up to him. It was so lovely," Moore's daughter, Alison Moore, told NBC Bay Area.

"This is probably the biggest thing that's happened in our family that's given us the most joy," his other daughter, Vickie, added.

"It's hard to explain how special it was. He really felt the birthday love," Alison added. "They were mostly strangers… and it just made you feel wonderful about your community that people would come out and do that for your dad who you love so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The dog parade was a heartwarming display of community spirit and a fitting tribute to a man who has lived a long and remarkable life.

This isn't the first time a community has come together for a man and his dog. In June, Mellow — a beloved neighborhood dog in Dupont, Pennsylvania — was surrounded by neighbors who rallied around him after learning of his ill health.

Mellow the dog farewell walk

Courtesy of KJ Warunek

Flyers titled with "Mellow's Last Walk Around Dupont" were shared by Mellow's owner, Kevin. He dropped off the flyers in the mailboxes of many community members to tell them something special he wanted to do for the dog before the pet died.

"My name is Mellow, and I have been living in Dupont since September 2019 with my owner Kevin," the flyer, written as if it came from Mellow, began. It included several photos of Kevin's dog.

"You may have noticed us walking in the neighborhood twice a day, every day — rain, snow, or shine," the letter continued. "Some neighbors may have pet me or given me treats before, while others I may only know through their own dogs that say hello to me as we pass by. Regardless of how well we know each other, you have made my life so much richer than any rescue dog could have hoped for. I am grateful to have such caring neighbors and live in a community that looks out for one another so well."

Mellow the dog's goodbye walk flyer
Mellow's "Last Walk Around Dupont" flyer.

Courtesy of KJ Warunek

The letter ended with a line about "leaving for doggie heaven in June" due to cancer.

Kevin organized a community goodbye stroll for Mellow on June 3 to let the dog “meet and greet” everyone for the last time. The letters Kevin handed out in his area also had details about the stroll and a map of their planned route.

Dozens of neighbors showed up on the route to support Mellow and get some final face time with the affectionate canine.

Related Articles
Chaka Khan and Joni Mitchell attend the Jazz Foundation honors Joni Mitchell And Wayne Shorter at Vibrato on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Joni Mitchell Says She and Chaka Khan Once Dine-and-Dashed After Drinking a 'Lot of Wine'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
roberto sanchez wedding credit James Pratt
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Roberto Sanchez Marries Lenee Adkins in Intimate Courthouse Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Rescue dog contest photo
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for Its Next Star — And it Could Be Your Pup!
Hawk and eagle
California Bald Eagles Spotted Raising Baby Red-Tailed Hawks in Their Nest Alongside Eaglet
Ozzie reunites with owner Patricia Duane in Kenwood after going missing for 6 years from Sonoma County wildfire
Cat Reunites with Owner 6 Years After Going Missing Amid Calif. Wildfires: 'He Knows He's Home'
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'
46 dogs found dead in home of Ohio dog shelter's founding operator
146 Dogs Found Dead in Home Allegedly Belonging to Pet Rescue Founder
Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner
Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Idaho Man Charged with Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After Wife and Daughter Saw One Naked
Puppy loves a window washer
Golden Retriever Puppy Surprised by Playful Window Cleaner – Watch the Video!
Your dog may have âbetter healthâ outcome if it has a friend
Dogs May Stay in 'Better Health' If They Have a Pet Friend at Home, Study Finds
Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Texas Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped Behind Toilet: 'An Unusual Problem'
Ellen Pompeo Adopts New Rescue Puppy
Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'
Dog vision
Can Dogs See Color? A Vet Shares the Answer and How It Affects Your Dog's Taste in Toys
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles