California Community Hosts Adorable Dog Parade for Animal-Loving Neighbor's 100th Birthday

Dr. Robert Moore, a retired San Jose State University dean, had a birthday celebration fit for a dog lover.

Moore's family organized a surprise dog parade for his 100th birthday and invited his neighbors to join in with their furry friends. While planning the parade, the family estimated 20 to 30 dogs would show up.

However, to their astonishment, nearly 200 dogs of all shapes and sizes came to wish Dr. Moore a happy birthday, according to NBC Bay Area. The dogs were dressed in costumes ranging from tuxedos to cowboy hats. Some arrived in classic cars.

Dr. Moore was overjoyed by the canine procession and petted every dog that came by. Many canine attendees brought gifts for the man — cupcakes, flowers, posters, and drawings. The 100-year-old — known to family and friends as "the dog whisperer" — could name all the breeds.

"My father, he was so touched. He pet [sic] every single dog that came through. Every person brought the dog up to him. It was so lovely," Moore's daughter, Alison Moore, told NBC Bay Area.

"This is probably the biggest thing that's happened in our family that's given us the most joy," his other daughter, Vickie, added.

"It's hard to explain how special it was. He really felt the birthday love," Alison added. "They were mostly strangers… and it just made you feel wonderful about your community that people would come out and do that for your dad who you love so much."

The dog parade was a heartwarming display of community spirit and a fitting tribute to a man who has lived a long and remarkable life.

This isn't the first time a community has come together for a man and his dog. In June, Mellow — a beloved neighborhood dog in Dupont, Pennsylvania — was surrounded by neighbors who rallied around him after learning of his ill health.

Courtesy of KJ Warunek

Flyers titled with "Mellow's Last Walk Around Dupont" were shared by Mellow's owner, Kevin. He dropped off the flyers in the mailboxes of many community members to tell them something special he wanted to do for the dog before the pet died.

"My name is Mellow, and I have been living in Dupont since September 2019 with my owner Kevin," the flyer, written as if it came from Mellow, began. It included several photos of Kevin's dog.

"You may have noticed us walking in the neighborhood twice a day, every day — rain, snow, or shine," the letter continued. "Some neighbors may have pet me or given me treats before, while others I may only know through their own dogs that say hello to me as we pass by. Regardless of how well we know each other, you have made my life so much richer than any rescue dog could have hoped for. I am grateful to have such caring neighbors and live in a community that looks out for one another so well."

Mellow's "Last Walk Around Dupont" flyer. Courtesy of KJ Warunek

The letter ended with a line about "leaving for doggie heaven in June" due to cancer.

Kevin organized a community goodbye stroll for Mellow on June 3 to let the dog “meet and greet” everyone for the last time. The letters Kevin handed out in his area also had details about the stroll and a map of their planned route.

Dozens of neighbors showed up on the route to support Mellow and get some final face time with the affectionate canine.

