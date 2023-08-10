Calif. Boy, 6, Who Loved Sports and the Outdoors Is Found Stabbed to Death Along with Great-Grandmother

A beloved 6-year-old is being remembered this week as a boy who “brought joy, laughter, and love to many” after he and his great-grandmother were found brutally stabbed inside their San Jose home.

The San Jose Police Department said authorities discovered the gruesome scene last Friday morning while performing a welfare check at a residence near downtown San Jose.

“Upon arrival, Officers located an adult female and a juvenile male suffering from at least one stab wound each,” police said in a news release. “Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medics.”

Police have not yet identified the victims, but the family identified the child as Jordan Cam Walker in a GoFundMe post raising money for funeral expenses.

“With heavy hearts, we must come to celebrate the life of Jordan Cam Walker, a beloved 6-year-old child who loved the outdoors, swimming, playing baseball, and basketball,” the family’s statement read. “Jordan touched the lives of many in his community in San Jose, California. Jordan was taken from us way too soon, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. During his short time with us, Jordan brought joy, laughter, and love to many people.”



Jordan’s great-grandmother has not yet been identified publicly.

San Jose Police Sgt. Steve Aponte told local station KRON the discovery of Jordan and his great-grandmother was traumatic for officers. “This was a very shocking and tragic incident that we are investigating,” Aponte said. “We are seeking justice.”

A spokesperson for the department told PEOPLE they could not comment on the ongoing investigation, and police have not yet said whether they’ve identified a suspect in the double homicide case.

In the department's news release, Aponte asked “anyone with information” to reach out to the San Jose Police Department to help detectives track down the killer. Authorities said tips could be submitted anonymously using the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers website, as well.