3 Victims Killed in Calif. Bar Shooting Identified, Including Mom Who Was Celebrating Birthday

The suspect, a retired law enforcement officer, was fatally shot by deputies following the shooting at Cook's Corner that left three dead and six wounded

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Published on August 28, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Tonya Clark, John Leehey, victims in Orange County, CA shooting
Tonya Clark (left) and John Leehey. Photo:

Orange County Sheriff's Department/ Facebook

Three fatal victims from last Wednesday’s mass shooting at a biker bar in California have been identified.

One of the victims was 49-year-old Tonya Clark, a mother of one who was celebrating her birthday at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon when shots were fired by a gunman who entered the bar just after 7 p.m. that day, according to loved ones and authorities.

Since her death, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to help raise money for Clark’s 13-year-old son.

“Tonya, a single mom, had just moved back to Orange County, from Scottsdale, and was set to start a new job the next day and was happy to be close to Saddleback Church again,” the fundraiser reads. “She was so excited for what the future would bring for [her] and her son.”

The other two victims killed have been identified by authorities as John Leehey, 67, and Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, according to a Facebook post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“We stand in mourning alongside the family and friends of Tonya, John and Glen,” the post reads. “We continue to extend our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved them.”

Jeff Hallock, undersheriff at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed officers arrived on the scene at 7:06 p.m. and confronted the male gunman minutes later.

Three victims — later identified as Clark, Leehey, and Sprowl Jr. — were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities also said six people had also been taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

According to the authorities, per The New York Times, a crowd was gathered at the bar for a rock music show and its regular spaghetti night. Undersheriff Hallock said the shooting unfolded in front of as many as 40 people, per the outlet. 

Tonya Clark, victim in Orange County, CA shooting
Tonya Clark.

Gofundme

On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as 59-year-old John Snowling, a retired Sergeant with the Ventura Police Department, who served from July 1986 through February 2014, according to a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene following a “deputy-involved shooting,” per the release. The suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds at the deputies, with at least one bullet striking the windshield of a patrol car.

Hallock described Cook’s Corner as “truly a beloved part of the Trabuco Canyon community,” and called the shooting a “tragic incident” during a news conference hours after the shooting.

Law enforcement officers stand guard next to Cook's Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon
The shooting happened at Cook's Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, Calif. on Aug. 23.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Investigators believe Snowling drove from Ohio to California to “target his wife over a domestic dispute,” the release states. It’s unclear whether his wife was among the victims. 

Three handguns and one shotgun belonging to the suspect were recovered at the scene, according to the release. While the investigation remains ongoing, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said they have served a search warrant at a home associated with Snowling in Camarillo, a city located about 100 miles northwest of Trabuco Canyon.

Meanwhile, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is offering counseling to anyone impacted by the mass shooting at Cook’s Corner. Anyone interested in the support services should call Waymakers at (949) 250-0488. 

