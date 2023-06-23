California Bald Eagles Spotted Raising Baby Red-Tailed Hawks in Their Nest Alongside Eaglet

A birdwatcher thought the first baby red-tailed hawk brought to the nest was food for the eagles, but the mother eagle adopted and fed the baby bird instead

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 12:23PM EDT

Two bald eagles in Santa Clara County, California, recently added some unlikely residents to their nest — two baby red-tailed hawks.

In mid-May, wildlife photographer Doug Gillard noticed a female bald eagle carrying an eyas, the term for a baby hawk, to her nest. He assumed the eyas was a meal for the eagle's eaglet, a baby bird far larger than the little hawk. When he shared a photo of the scene on Facebook on May 20, he warned his followers that "nature can be cruel."

A week later, he was surprised to learn the young hawk was still alive and living in the eagle's nest. Gillard nicknamed it Tuffy and told Bay Nature that he was unsure of the sex of the little bird. Gillard, a professor at Life Chiropractic College West in Hayward, California, later published a video of the female adult eagle feeding and caring for Tuffy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Gillard noticed another baby red-tailed hawk living in the nest. He photographed the two baby hawks standing next to an eaglet, which he nicknamed Lola, showing how the young eagle dwarfed the baby hawks. Red-tailed hawks reach wingspans between 3.4 and 4.8 feet as adults, while an adult bald eagle's wingspan can reach between 5.9 and 7.5 feet.

Hawk and eagle
California bald eagle with eaglet in nest.

Jann Nichols/ AMAZING ANIMALS+/ TMX

The second eyas did not survive in the nest. A nearby rancher told Gillard the father eagle killed and ate the eyas, Gillard told the San Francisco Chronicle

Gillard has continued to closely monitor the situation in the eagle's nest with the remaining hawk and has kept the nest's exact location off social media to protect the birds. The birds mostly ignore any humans who have located the nest, Gillard told Bay Nature

Since the second eyas died, Tuffy has become nervous. "Whenever a big eagle comes, he runs to the back of the nest and hides, then comes back out to eat," Gillard told Bay Nature

On June 12, Lola left the nest for the first time. The mother eagle then brought three meals - a duckling, squirrel, and another small bird - back to the nest, possibly to attract Lola back to the nest, Gillard told the Chronicle. However, Tuffy ate the food instead.

Baby eagle
Baby hawk in eagle's nest in California.

Jann Nichols/ AMAZING ANIMALS+/ TMX

Birdwatchers are now concerned about when Tuffy will fledge — the term for when birds grow feathers large enough to fly on their own.

"Bald eagle fledglings also get fed by their parents, but I would be concerned that the female eagle here seems a bit ambivalent about Tuffy and that she might be even more dubious once he leaves the nest," Katie LaBarbera, science director for the conservation group San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory, told the Chronicle

LaBarbera predicts a "rough road ahead" for Tuffy. The bird may think of itself as an eagle and try to bond with young eagles who are not as accepting as the mother eagle who adopted it.

Researchers and birdwatchers have seen baby red-tail hawks adopted by bald eagles before. In 2017, researchers saw a case on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. It was unclear how a red-tailed hawk ended up in a bald eagle's nest in that case, but retired wildlife biology professor David Bird told CBC News that it might have been intended as a meal for eaglets. 

Members of the Friends of the Redding Eagles Facebook group, where Gillard shared his photos, also spotted a red-tailed hawk and bald eagle pairing in 2019.

Related Articles
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
roberto sanchez wedding credit James Pratt
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Roberto Sanchez Marries Lenee Adkins in Intimate Courthouse Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Two women playing and training a dog in a dog shelter. He wants to adopt a dog.
After a Record-Breaking 2022, Adoption Event Aims to Find Homes for Even More Pets This Year
Ozzie reunites with owner Patricia Duane in Kenwood after going missing for 6 years from Sonoma County wildfire
Cat Reunites with Owner 6 Years After Going Missing Amid Calif. Wildfires: 'He Knows He's Home'
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'
46 dogs found dead in home of Ohio dog shelter's founding operator
146 Dogs Found Dead in Home Allegedly Belonging to Pet Rescue Founder
sloth has baby on fathers day
Atlanta Zoo 'Delighted' After Sloth Becomes a Dad on Father's Day
Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner
Tennessee Dog Finds Forever Home a Year After Being Set on Fire by Former Owner
Josilyn Ruiz; Brandy Escamilla
Fatal Victims of Wash. Music Festival Shooting ID'd as Engaged Couple Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Puppy loves a window washer
Golden Retriever Puppy Surprised by Playful Window Cleaner – Watch the Video!
Your dog may have âbetter healthâ outcome if it has a friend
Dogs May Stay in 'Better Health' If They Have a Pet Friend at Home, Study Finds
Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Texas Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped Behind Toilet: 'An Unusual Problem'
Ellen Pompeo Adopts New Rescue Puppy
Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'
Dog vision
Can Dogs See Color? A Vet Shares the Answer and How It Affects Your Dog's Taste in Toys
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
Jason Momoa Shark Week Announcement
Jason Momoa Conducts Orchestra of High-Flying Great White Sharks to Celebrate Shark Week 2023 (Exclusive)