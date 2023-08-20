Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police

A California woman is dead after she got into a dispute with an individual over a Pride flag she displayed outside her shop, authorities said.

Earlier this week, around 5 p.m. local time, deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of an individual who was shot at the Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

After they arrived at the shop, authorities found the woman — identified as Laura Ann Carleton — suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel responded, but they pronounced Carleton dead at the scene.

A local LGBTQ+ advocacy group, Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ, wrote in a tribute post to Carleton after her death, "Today was a very sad day for Lake Arrowhead and for the LGBTQ community. Our friend and supporter Lauri Carleton @magpi_shop was murdered defending her lgbtq+ Pride flags in front of her store in Cedar Glen California. Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+, but spent her time helping & advocating for everyone in the community. She will be truly missed."

According to police, the suspect involved in the shooting fled on foot after killing Carleton. Their identity has not been shared with the public.

Authorities later located the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and when police attempted to converse with the perpetrator, "a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased," the police release said.

Authorities said no deputies were injured during the incident.

The investigation currently remains ongoing, police said, and no further details are being released.

Anyone with information tied to the incident can contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can instead contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.