Calif. Man Sentenced for Killing and Burying Woman Who Was Missing for Nearly 10 Years

A California man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing a woman whose body was found 10 years later buried in his backyard.

Jose William Lara, 61, was found guilty by a Kern County in May of the stabbing death of Desiree Thompson, a mother of four.

“We have never experienced such an evil act up close and personal,” Thompson’s uncle, Keith Williams, said, KGET reported. “We will never be the same.”

According to prosecutors, Thompson left her California City home around 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2012, to visit a friend and last spoke to her mother around 8:30 p.m.

What happened to her remained a mystery for almost a decade until a father and son came forward with information about her disappearance.

“The informants reported that Lara had confessed to them what he had done in 2012 and they were able to assist law enforcement by providing invaluable leads that helped to solve the case,” according to the Kern County prosecutor’s office.

According to KGET, citing court testimony, Lara allegedly bragged to his close friend at a soccer game about killing Thompson.

Prosecutors alleged that Lara met Thompson as she walked home and convinced her to come back to his California City home.

He allegedly told his friend that after he brought her home he offered her a beer and then slammed her head against a refrigerator before stabbing her to death, KGET reported.

He then allegedly buried her in his backyard. Evidence at trial showed that her blood was found in his bedroom.

Lara’s public defender, Mark Stamper, argued during the trial that it was Thompson’s husband that murdered her after a domestic violence dispute earlier that day, according to KGET.

