Calif. Man Sentenced for Killing and Burying Woman Who Was Missing for Nearly 10 Years

Jose William Lara, 61, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 20, 2023 03:57PM EDT
Jose William Lara
Jose William Lara. Photo:

KGET

A California man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing a woman whose body was found 10 years later buried in his backyard.

Jose William Lara, 61, was found guilty by a Kern County in May of the stabbing death of Desiree Thompson, a mother of four.

“We have never experienced such an evil act up close and personal,” Thompson’s uncle, Keith Williams, said, KGET reported. “We will never be the same.”

According to prosecutors, Thompson left her California City home around 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2012, to visit a friend and last spoke to her mother around 8:30 p.m.

What happened to her remained a mystery for almost a decade until a father and son came forward with information about her disappearance.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The informants reported that Lara had confessed to them what he had done in 2012 and they were able to assist law enforcement by providing invaluable leads that helped to solve the case,” according to the Kern County prosecutor’s office.

According to KGET, citing court testimony, Lara allegedly bragged to his close friend at a soccer game about killing Thompson.

Prosecutors alleged that Lara met Thompson as she walked home and convinced her to come back to his California City home.

He allegedly told his friend that after he brought her home he offered her a beer and then slammed her head against a refrigerator before stabbing her to death, KGET reported.

He then allegedly buried her in his backyard. Evidence at trial showed that her blood was found in his bedroom.

Lara’s public defender, Mark Stamper, argued during the trial that it was Thompson’s husband that murdered her after a domestic violence dispute earlier that day, according to KGET.

Related Articles
Steven Kraft; Nicholas Orsini
New York Couple Charged with Killing Marine Ex-Husband, Burning Body
Eina Kwon
Convicted Felon Charged with Murder in Random Killing of Pregnant Woman in Seattle
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Andrew Tate Charged with Rape and Human Trafficking in Romania
Dahlia Klink
New York Woman and 2 Passengers Killed in Head-On Car Crash with Her Own Brother
22-year-old Samya Gill, of Fort Washington, MD
Pregnant Model Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Gunshot Wounds in Targeted D.C. Attack
Oregon State commit Brandon Smith arrested on attempted murder charge
Calif. College Football Recruit Charged with Attempted Murder After Fight at Pool: Police
Sahra Gesaade, Sagal Hersi, Sabiriin Ali, Siham Adam, Salma Abdikadir, 5 Minnesota women getting ready for wedding killed in horrific crash by speeding driver
Speeding Driver Kills 5 Minnesota Women Preparing for Friend's Wedding: 'Pearls of the Community'
Three boys shot by father.
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured: My ‘Babies Have Been Shot!’
Gorge Amphitheatre
2 Dead and 3 Injured in Mass Shooting in Washington State, Police Say
oregon couple kidnapped and tortured siblings from NY
Oregon Couple Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing New York Siblings
2 Dead After Kidnapping-Hostage Situation in Las Vegas
2 Dead After Man Kidnaps and Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Then Self in Nevada
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead
Mich. Teen Found Guilty, Faces Life in Prison After Throwing Chemicals on Her Father Leads to His Death (Brenton)
Mich. Teenager Faces Life in Jail for Killing Sleeping Father with Chemical Drain Cleaner
Tamera Lynn Banks, Oklahoma Woman Missing
Okla. Man Charged with Wife’s Murder Nearly 2 Years After Her Disappearance
Irene Gawka rollout
Boyfriend of Missing Nurse Irene Gakwa Jailed for 6 Years After Admitting Stealing Her Money Before She Vanished
Human Remains Discovered in 1978 Identified
45 Years After Remains Were Found in Nevada, an Ohio Woman Is ID'd as the Victim