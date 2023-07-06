Calif. Babysitter Charged With Murder After 15-Month-Old Child Dies, Authorities Say There May Be More Victims

Heather Greenman, 37, has been charged with murder, willful harm to a child and assault of a child resulting in death.

By Christine Pelisek
Published on July 6, 2023 04:19PM EDT
Heather Lyn Greenman mugshot
Heather Greenman. Photo:

Beaumont Police Department

 A California babysitter was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 15-month-old boy, who suffered a fatal head injury.

The Beaumont Police Department began investigating on April 26 after they were notified by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office of the child's death, according to a press release from the department. The toddler suffered a head injury while being taken care of by Heather Lyn Greenman, 37, at her home.

Greenman, according to police, reported "the child had fallen while running and was transported to an area hospital for swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain.”

Greenman entered a plea of not guilty to the charge against her on Wednesday, KABC reported.

After investigating the case, police said they found another victim – a two-year-old, who had “suffered from several serious injuries” while in the care of Greenman.

“That child was also taken care of at the family’s home in the City of Beaumont, but was not hospitalized at the time,” police said in the release. The injuries were never reported to authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Greenman was arrested on  June 29, 2023, and is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. Police also believe there may be additional victims.

“We are looking for anyone who may have utilized her as a babysitter and maybe their child had some unexplained injuries and they didn’t think too much of it until her arrest,” Beaumont Police spokesperson Marcedes Cashmer tells PEOPLE.

Greenman is also charged with willful harm to a child and assault of a child resulting in death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department Detective Sergeant at 951-769-8500.

