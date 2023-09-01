Caleb Landry Jones Tests Out Scottish Accent for Upcoming Movie During Venice Press Conference

"It’ll be better in the film," Caleb Landry Jones joked of his new Scottish accent

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Updated on September 1, 2023 10:09AM EDT
Caleb Landry Jones attends a photocall for the movie "Dogman" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Caleb Landry Jones attends a photocall for the movie "Dogman" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Caleb Landry Jones is committed to his craft.

As Jones, 33, participated in a Venice Film Festival press conference Thursday for his new film DogMan alongside filmmaker Luc Besson and others, the Texas-born actor answered questions with a Scottish accent.

Before the conference got underway, Besson, 64, explained the reason for Jones' accent to reporters.

“Just for you to know — he’s working on a character in Scotland, so it’s not his normal voice," the filmmaker said. "But he needs to stay in character, so if you don’t understand so much the accent — it’s a brilliant accent.”

“It’ll be better in the film,” the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star quipped in his Scottish accent.

Neither Jones nor Besson clarified what project Jones is developing his accent for. Jones currently stars alongside Jojo T. Gibbs, Christopher Denham, Clemens Schick, Grace Palma in Besson's DogMan, which made its world premiere at the festival this week.

DogMan is the "incredible story of a child, bruised by life, who will find his salvation through the love of his dogs," according to an official synopsis for the movie provided by the festival.

Jones and his castmates are at the Venice Film Festival thanks to an interim agreement between the production and SAG-AFTRA, according to Deadline. While the Screen Actors Guild has been striking major Hollywood productions since July 13, a number of independent movies have received the go-ahead to continue filming or allow actors to do promotional work at this fall's film festivals.

US actress Jojo T. Gibbs, French director and producer Luc Besson (C) and US actor Caleb Landry Jones pose during the photocall of the movie "Dogman" presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon
US actress Jojo T. Gibbs (left), French director and producer Luc Besson (center) and US actor Caleb Landry Jones (right) pose during the photocall of the movie "Dogman" presented in competion at the 80th Venice Film Festivalon August 31, 2023 at Venice Lido.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty

Deadline previously reported that the film received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA because it was independently financed and does not yet have a major distributor backing the movie.

Other films premiering at the Venice Film Festival this week with actors in attendance due to interim agreements with SAG-SFTA include Michael Mann's Ferrari, starring Adam Driver; The Promised Land, starring Mads Mikkelsee; and Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, as the outlet reported last week.

Caleb Landry Jones and Jonica T. Gibbs attend a photocall for the movie "Dogman" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Caleb Landry Jones (left) and Jonica T. Gibbs (right) attend a photocall for the movie "Dogman" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Actors in movies that have not obtained interim agreements from SAG-AFTA remain forbidden from promoting their movies in any form, including by attending film festivals this fall.

Jones did not appear in any films in 2022 after starring in three 2021 releases: Finch, The Forgiven and Nitram. The actor made his film debut in 2007 with the Academy Award-winning film No Country for Old Men and has appeared in movies like X-Men: First Class and The Florida Project.

Besson's new movie is his first directorial effort since 2019's Anna. In June, filmmaker was cleared of rape charges in France after actress Sand Van Roy accused him of assault in 2018.

DogMan will release in theaters in France on Sept. 27.

