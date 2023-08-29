Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley

Robert Farley died late Monday night when his son’s suburban North Carolina mansion exploded unexpectedly

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 01:46PM EDT
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said. Photo:

AP/Steve Reed

Investigators determined that Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley's home was destroyed due to a natural gas explosion, the Iredell County Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday, WCNC reported.

The explosion led to the death of Farley's father Robert Farley, who had been living in the Mooresville, North Carolina home. He was 61.

Authorities said there was a strong smell of natural gas when they arrived at the property, which is located along Lake Norman, roughly 25 miles from where Caleb grew up in Maiden, North Carolina. However, they could not determine a point of origin due to the instability of the remains of the home, they said.

Aerial footage taken by the local Queen City News showed the $2 million, 6,000-square foot home completely decimated from the blast. Another man survived the explosion and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Iredell County Emergency Management.

Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Caleb, who was in Nashville at the time of the explosion, told WCNC on Tuesday that he received a call from a neighbor shortly after the blast occurred overnight and immediately looked for a flight to return home.

The Titans cornerback honored his father in an emotional social media post on Wednesday. Caleb shared an Instagram story showing dozens and dozens of people gathered at a memorial for his father. “Daddy you a legend,” he wrote alongside one clip of a man giving a speech. “I love you [for life].”

In another story, Caleb wrote: “You wasn’t suppose to go out like this pop.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I was really emotional,” the NFL star said. “It’s just been a hectic rollercoaster of a ride. And not only today, but just for me in the past five years, period.”

Caleb's mother died from breast cancer in 2019.

Caleb Farley Remembers His Late Father As a 'Legend' Days After Fatal Home Explosion
Caleb Farley Remembers His Late Father As a 'Legend' Days After Fatal Home Explosion.

Caleb Farley/Instagram

Caleb's coach, Mike Vrabel, and several teammates in the Titans organization spoke with the media to offer their support and concern for the cornerback and his family.

"What’s important is that we do everything we can to support Caleb and his family," Vrabel said to reporters on Aug. 22. "Everything else is pretty trivial."

Titans safety Kevin Byard told reporters he texted Caleb this morning after he heard the news, according to video of a post-practice interview shared by reporter Kayla Anderson.

"It's just very tragic," Byard said. "As a team and as a brother, all we can do and all I can do is try to be there for him. It's going to be tough. It's an unimaginable tragedy."

Related Articles
The Obamas Surprise Coco Gauff With Visit After US Open Win: âIâm Going to Never Forget That Momentâ
Coco Gauff Says She's 'Going to Never Forget' the Obamas Surprising Her After US Open Win
Kelly and Matt Stafford
Kelly Stafford Says Matthew Stafford Is Struggling to Connect With Younger Teammates: ‘It’s Kind of Sad’
USC basketball player Bronny James looks on during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023,
Bronny James Back in Class and ‘Hopeful’ to Return to Basketball: ‘He’s Doing Extremely Well,’ Coach Says
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Arch Manning Eli Manning
Eli Manning Recalls ‘Drilling Balls’ at Nephew Arch Manning When He Was 4 Years Old: ‘I Had to Toughen Him Up’
myles oneal and shaq
Shaquille O’Neal Says He and Son Myles Bond Over Their DJ Careers: ‘We’re Always Trading Songs’ (Exclusive)
Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning
Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin Bring Super Bowl Teamwork to Fight Against Childhood Cancer
WWE professional wrestler Bray Wyatt attends WWE WrestleMania Stars Ring The NYSE Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange on March 29, 2016 in New York City.
WWE Wrestler Bray Wyatt Died of a Heart Attack: Source
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales After He Kisses Player on the Lips During World Cup
College Football Star Travis Hunter Joins Mookie Betts, Von Miller as Bleacher Report Video Podcast Host
Colorado Star Travis Hunter Tests His Deion Sanders Knowledge as He Announces New Video Podcast
Jamie Cail performs during the Phillips 66 National Championship at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, Tennessee.
Former Swimming Star Jamie Cail's Cause of Death Revealed as Fentanyl Poisoning
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Bronny James Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery,’ Doctors Share Cause of Cardiac Arrest
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Refuses to Resign After Kissing Player on the Lips at World Cup
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (73) looks on from the sidelines during a week 10 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn
Michael Oher's Biological Brother Not Upset By 'Blind Side' Film Controversy: 'We Know the Truth' (Exclusive)
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa attends day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020; Annah Gore
Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? All About Annah Gore