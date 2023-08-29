Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley

Investigators determined that Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley's home was destroyed due to a natural gas explosion, the Iredell County Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday, WCNC reported.

The explosion led to the death of Farley's father Robert Farley, who had been living in the Mooresville, North Carolina home. He was 61.

Authorities said there was a strong smell of natural gas when they arrived at the property, which is located along Lake Norman, roughly 25 miles from where Caleb grew up in Maiden, North Carolina. However, they could not determine a point of origin due to the instability of the remains of the home, they said.

Aerial footage taken by the local Queen City News showed the $2 million, 6,000-square foot home completely decimated from the blast. Another man survived the explosion and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Iredell County Emergency Management.

Caleb, who was in Nashville at the time of the explosion, told WCNC on Tuesday that he received a call from a neighbor shortly after the blast occurred overnight and immediately looked for a flight to return home.

The Titans cornerback honored his father in an emotional social media post on Wednesday. Caleb shared an Instagram story showing dozens and dozens of people gathered at a memorial for his father. “Daddy you a legend,” he wrote alongside one clip of a man giving a speech. “I love you [for life].”

In another story, Caleb wrote: “You wasn’t suppose to go out like this pop.”

“I was really emotional,” the NFL star said. “It’s just been a hectic rollercoaster of a ride. And not only today, but just for me in the past five years, period.”

Caleb's mother died from breast cancer in 2019.

Caleb's coach, Mike Vrabel, and several teammates in the Titans organization spoke with the media to offer their support and concern for the cornerback and his family.

"What’s important is that we do everything we can to support Caleb and his family," Vrabel said to reporters on Aug. 22. "Everything else is pretty trivial."

Titans safety Kevin Byard told reporters he texted Caleb this morning after he heard the news, according to video of a post-practice interview shared by reporter Kayla Anderson.

"It's just very tragic," Byard said. "As a team and as a brother, all we can do and all I can do is try to be there for him. It's going to be tough. It's an unimaginable tragedy."

