Caitlyn Jenner Shares Emotional Post About Speaking at Late Mom's Funeral: 'I Miss Her Terribly'

"She is loved and missed and in a better place," Caitlyn Jenner shared of her late mother, Esther, who died on April 20 at age 96

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on May 26, 2023 05:56 PM

Published on May 26, 2023 05:56 PM
Photo:

Caitlyn Jenner/instagram

Caitlyn Jenner is paying tribute to her late mother Esther Jenner (née McGuire).

On Friday, the 73-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram of her speaking during Esther's funeral. Esther died on April 20 at age 96.

“I spoke at my moms memorial service yesterday. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Caitlyn captioned the post. “I miss her terribly every day. She is loved and missed and in a better place.”

In the comment section, Jenner’s son Brandon Jenner remembered his grandmother as “an amazing woman.” 

“So glad I got to say a last goodbye over the phone,” he wrote. “I’ll remember many moments, but, one of my favorites will always be when she told me, among the billowing smoke in her condo, ‘it’s not the cigarettes that will kill you, it’s the filters that will kill you.’” 

Brandon, 41, added, “She rolled her own her whole life till 96 years old. She may have been on to something? See you in the other side Grandma. ❤️”

Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie Jenner also responded with a string of white heart emojis. 

Caitlyn Jenner (R) and mother Esther Jenner attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage


Last month, Caitlyn announced Esther's death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully," she wrote alongside several photos of her mother over the years. "Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life."

Caitlyn continued, "I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom."

Esther, who struggled with health problems in later years, publicly voiced her support for Caitlyn after she transitioned in 2015.

"It takes so much courage to do what she's doing," she told PEOPLE in June 2016. "When I first saw [Caitlyn], all I wanted to do was give her a big hug."

"I love her," she added at the time. "And she's happy. That's all that matters."

Fans were first introduced to Esther in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She went on to appear on Caitlyn's other E! show, I Am Cait, and her Netflix series, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

The mother-daughter duo stayed close over the years. Esther rang in her 94th birthday with the former athlete in May 2020. At the gathering, Caitlyn sang "Happy Birthday" to the Jenner family matriarch and presented her with a piece of cake, which was topped with a candle.

"Yay! 94 years old!" Caitlyn said at the time in an Instagram video.

