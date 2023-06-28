Caitlyn Jenner Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute to Khloé Kardashian: 'I Know I Haven't Been Perfect'

Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting on parenthood for Khloé Kardashian's birthday!

On Tuesday, the Olympic gold medallist, 73, wished her former stepdaughter — who had turned 39 — a happy birthday in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother,” began Jenner’s post.

She continued, “I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness. 💕.”

The message was written alongside a snapshot of a silver framed photo that showed Jenner posing with Kardashian during her 2009 wedding to former NBA star Lamar Odom. Jenner walked Kardashian down the aisle on her big day, which took place at family friend Irving Azoff's Beverly Hills mansion.



Jenner also shared another throwback photo — a framed picture of Kardashian and her daughter Kendall Jenner — on her Instagram Story and added the same birthday message.

Kardashian reposted the photo and message to her own Instagram Story and wrote, “I love you!!!!!!! 💕,” in response. The Good American co-founder’s mom Kris Jenner married Caitlyn in April 1991, the month after Kris’ divorce from attorney Robert Kardashian was finalized. Kris and Caitlyn were married for 24 years before their divorce was finalized in 2015.



Khloe responded to Caitlyn's Instagram Story. Caitlyn Jenner Instagram

Kris, 67, and Robert Sr., who died, aged 59, in 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, shared four children together — Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Meanwhile, Kris and Caitlyn are parents to daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 25.

Kylie also wished her big sister a happy birthday on social media, sharing a series of throwback snaps of herself and Kendall as they posed with Khloé while pulling funny faces.



Caitlyn was married to Khloe's mom Kris Jenner. Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

“happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the carousel of pictures on Instagram Tuesday.

“these pictures 🥰, wrote supermodel Kendall in the comments section, while pregnant Poosh founder Kourtney, 44, wrote, “You took the words outta my mouth.”

Clearly appreciating all the birthday love she had shown, Khloe added, “I love you more than life itself!!!! I don’t think you’ll ever understand 🩵🩵."

