Woman Got Restraining Order Against Father of Kids. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death in Front of Them

A restraining order allegedly didn’t deter a California man accused of fatally stabbing the mother of his children in what police say was an attack witnessed by the two kids.

Rodrigo Bravo, 32, turned himself in at the Salinas Police Department, where he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Eleni Tavau, a press release states. He was also charged with felony child endangerment, violation of probation and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

On June 25, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Natividad Road, according to the release. At the scene, police found Tavau with multiple stab wounds and said she was unresponsive.

“Her two toddler-aged children were present when officers arrived,” the release said.

Tavau was treated at the scene before being rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

An investigation reportedly found that Tavau had a restraining order against Bravo, who was taken into custody later that day after allegedly confessing to killing her.

Bravo is also the father of Tavau’s children, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by her family members.

“My sister Eleni Tavau was stabbed to death by her kids father,” the fundraiser alleges.

“She left behind 3 beautiful children," it continues. “Our goal is to give her a proper burial back home in Samoa."

Bravo is being held on $1 million bail, KRON 4 reports. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Pete Gomez at 831-758-7162. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

