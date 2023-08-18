This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner That’s ‘Packed with Power’ Has Double Discounts at Amazon

“The really impressive element is the suction power, which is amazing!”

By
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on August 18, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Cleaning up the house can be much easier thanks to a powerful vacuum.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, snap up the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, while it has double discounts at Amazon. The vacuum has a 450-watt motor that can hit suction speeds up to 33,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up debris, embedded dirt, and pet hair on hardwood floors and carpets. A two-in-one tangle-free roller works to suck up dirt without becoming tangled, making it a great choice for homes with pets. Plus, once fully charged, the device can run for up to 55 minutes at a time.

Users can adjust the vacuum cleaner into a handheld device to target specific places around the house, such as hard-to-reach corners and upholstered items. For instance, attach the crevice brush to clean in between couch cushions or the small brush to use across upholstery like drapes. It also comes with a number of filters that, when cleaned, can be used for years to come.  

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with Coupon

Amazon BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users explaining that it’s “packed with power” and calling it a “convenient cleaning companion” in their reviews. One shopper wrote, “It's obvious that this vacuum takes many cues from the Dyson design,” while another added: “The main pro of this vacuum is definitely the suction power.”

“This vacuum is incredible,” a third five-star reviewer wrote, adding, “It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. Even my 4-year-old [child] can use it, which makes vacuuming suddenly a fun family activity.” They also wrote, “Its low profile makes it possible to get in hard-to-reach places. But the really impressive element is the suction power, which is amazing!” 

Head to Amazon to shop the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $140, then keep scrolling to check out more stick vacuums that are currently on sale. 

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $119 (Save $36)

Amazon Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Honiture Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (Save $110)

Amazon HONITURE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $80 with Coupon

Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6 in 1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Self-Standing with Powerful Suction

Amazon

