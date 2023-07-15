Busy Philipps Scrapes Knee from Fall on N.Y.C. Street While Carrying Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'

Busy Philipps is picking up the pieces after taking quite a spill.

On Saturday, the Girls5Eva actress, 43, shared a photo of her bloody scraped knee and some fragmented ceramics, explaining that she fell and broke some of her pottery but learned a valuable lesson from the unfortunate mishap.

Philipps contextualized each image she numbered from the carousel in her Instagram caption, writing, “1. fell on the street in nyc. 2. was carrying literally all of my glazed ceramics. there were casualties. 3. art. like life. like everything. is impermanent. it’s good to remember that.”

Busy Philipps shows off her bloody knee after a bad fall. Busy Philipps/Instagram

She continued, “4. because just when everything looks like maybe it turned out JUST HOW YOU WANTED IT and all glazed together, sometimes SOMETIMES it gets thrown to the ground out of nowhere and you have to just lie there for a minute looking up at the sky until you realize the strangers rushing towards you are concerned that you’re dead so.”

Renumbering her next block of text with the number four, the Dawson's Creek star wrote: “You get back up after everything breaks and tell them you’re okay and pick it all up and walk home with your pieces because what f---ing choice do we have? Also, you know you can always make more.”

She also shared a poem by Kim Addonizio titled "TO THE WOMAN CRYING UNCONTROLLABLY IN THE NEXT STALL."

Philipps was emotional as she recounted what happened in a video on her Instagram Story. Visibly distraught, she began the clip, “You’re not going to believe what just f---ing happened."

“I spent the morning doing pottery,” she continued before interrupting herself to show the scrapes on her arm and knee. “How’s it going, guys? Because it’s not great here,” she sarcastically said.

Covering her face with her hand, she laughed in disbelief, “Oh my god, I fell.”

“They are all [broken]. Everything broke,” Philipps said of her ceramics. “The impermanence of art and also the clumsiness of your girl.”

Busy Philipps shows off her broken pottery. Busy Philipps/Instagram

She then laughed as she compared her situation to Icarus: “I flew too close to the sun, and all their wings broke off."

She added, “Thank you to the nice people who came to my rescue as I laid on the street because I just was like, ‘I'm not getting up,’ and I just looked up and was like, ‘I'm not getting up.’”

However, she said some pottery pieces did make it out of the wreckage, including her “f---ing beautiful owl,” which she called a “survivor.”

Her 10-year-old daughter Cricket’s “special little cup” lived to see another day, and her best friend Kate’s “special little pot” was still “mostly intact.”

“We lost everything else, guys,” she said before realizing a planter also survived. “We lost the rest of the flying pigs and we pretty much lost the mushroom candleholder.”

She then shared a photo of herself in the tub on her Instagram Story, writing that “a bath was the only option” at that point in the disappointing day.

