Busy Philipps' Teen Birdie Makes Their Acting Debut Along 'Intense' Mom in 'With Love' (Exclusive)

Busy Philipps and her teen Birdie Leigh Silverstein serve up a family act in the new season of With Love.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of the Prime Video series, Philipps, 43, and Birdie, 14, play mother-child duo Amanda and Charlie, respectively. Charlie worries about their father and his new partner Sol (Isis King) meeting their mom.

Charlie’s dad, Dr. Miles Murphy (Todd Grinnell), senses their nerves because “I was singing along to the Grateful Dead, you didn’t make fun of me once,” he says in the trailer. “You nervous about the game?”

“There’s literally nothing less important than a children’s athletic competition,” Charlie responds. “I guess I’m a little nervous about Sol meeting Mom.”



Dr. Miles guesses Charlie might feel uncertain because Amanda can be “intense” and “judgy.”

“She’s just a little overprotective and I guess I want things to go well because I love you, Sol,” Charlie says.

Sol returns the sentiment, “I love you to Charlie,” she says. “And I’m sure everything is going to be OK.”



At that moment, Amanda appears and embraces Charlie.

“My baby!” Amanda tells Charlie. “I know you’re not a baby, but you’re always going to be my baby so tough nuggets.”

Dr. Miles introduces Amanda and Sol, and Amanda immediately goes in for a hug.

“Finally!” Amanda remarks. “Are you a hugger? Because I’m a hugger, babe."

Then Amanda suddenly pulls away. “I just realized, I didn’t wait for you to respond,” she says to Sol. “I shouldn’t have crossed that boundary without your content. I’m sorry.”

Sol eases Amanda’s concerns. “I’m a hugger, too, so it’s completely OK,” Sol says.

With that, Amanda goes back in. “Can we do it again then?” she asks. “‘Cause I cut mine short."



When they part ways, Amanda continues gushing over Sol. “It is just so great to finally meet you!” Amanda says to Sol. “I mean, Charlie glows when I talk about you, and I can totally see why already. Who knew you could be so chic under those lab coats?”

Amanda gets distracted because she learns that one of the team parents bailed on bringing fruit salad for the day. Luckily, Sol packed exactly that.

“It’s official,” Amanda says to Sol. “You are a star.”

With Love season 2 premieres June 2 on Prime Video.