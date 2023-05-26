Busy Philipps' Teen Birdie Makes Their Acting Debut Along 'Intense' Mom in 'With Love' (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Prime Video's romantic comedy returns on June 2

By Dana Rose Falcone
Updated on May 26, 2023 12:44 PM

Busy Philipps and her teen Birdie Leigh Silverstein serve up a family act in the new season of With Love.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of the Prime Video series, Philipps, 43, and Birdie, 14, play mother-child duo Amanda and Charlie, respectively. Charlie worries about their father and his new partner Sol (Isis King) meeting their mom.

Charlie’s dad, Dr. Miles Murphy (Todd Grinnell), senses their nerves because “I was singing along to the Grateful Dead, you didn’t make fun of me once,” he says in the trailer. “You nervous about the game?”

“There’s literally nothing less important than a children’s athletic competition,” Charlie responds. “I guess I’m a little nervous about Sol meeting Mom.”

Birdie Leigh Silverstein (L) and Busy Philipps attend Freeform's "Single Drunk Female" Season 2 Premiere

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Dr. Miles guesses Charlie might feel uncertain because Amanda can be “intense” and “judgy.”  

“She’s just a little overprotective and I guess I want things to go well because I love you, Sol,” Charlie says.

Sol returns the sentiment, “I love you to Charlie,” she says. “And I’m sure everything is going to be OK.”

With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes

Kevin Estrada/Prime Video

At that moment, Amanda appears and embraces Charlie.

“My baby!” Amanda tells Charlie. “I know you’re not a baby, but you’re always going to be my baby so tough nuggets.”

Dr. Miles introduces Amanda and Sol, and Amanda immediately goes in for a hug.

“Finally!” Amanda remarks. “Are you a hugger? Because I’m a hugger, babe."

Then Amanda suddenly pulls away. “I just realized, I didn’t wait for you to respond,” she says to Sol. “I shouldn’t have crossed that boundary without your content. I’m sorry.”

Sol eases Amanda’s concerns. “I’m a hugger, too, so it’s completely OK,” Sol says.

With that, Amanda goes back in. “Can we do it again then?” she asks. “‘Cause I cut mine short."

When they part ways, Amanda continues gushing over Sol. “It is just so great to finally meet you!” Amanda says to Sol. “I mean, Charlie glows when I talk about you, and I can totally see why already. Who knew you could be so chic under those lab coats?”

With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes

Kevin Estrada/Prime Video

Amanda gets distracted because she learns that one of the team parents bailed on bringing fruit salad for the day. Luckily, Sol packed exactly that.

“It’s official,” Amanda says to Sol. “You are a star.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With Love season 2 premieres June 2 on Prime Video.

 

Related Articles
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Episode 502
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series Finale: How the Prime Video Show Ends
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche's Close Friend Says Late Actress 'Is Flying Free' on What Would Have Been Her 54th Birthday
HOT IN CLEVELAND
How Mary Tyler Moore's Vision Loss Affected Her Final Days and Last TV Appearance: 'Everyone Came to Her'
Match Me Abroad Harold credit TLC
Match Me Abroad's Harold Is Flat-Out Rejected by His Date — While Trapped in a Paddleboat
mary tyler moore rollout
The Mary Tyler Moore No One Knew: Her Husband on Triumph over 'the Toughest of Circumstances' (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight Nicole Is Thrilled to Make Her Marriage with Chris Official
MAFS' Nicole Is Ready to Make Her Marriage with Chris 'Official' by Changing Her Last Name: 'Act of Choice'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Has Moment of Self-Doubt amid Kanye West Drama: 'Who's Ever Gonna Wanna Date Me?'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's JoAnna Garcia Swisher Was 'Profoundly Changed' by Hosting the Show (Exclusive)
rose byrne seth rogen Platonic
Rose Byrne Says She and Seth Rogen Are Kinder to Each Other Than Their ‘Platonic’ Characters (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby, Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger Graf (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs exclusive trailer premiere
Shaming, Shunning and Shenanigans: Meet the 10 Sozahdah Women from Hulu's 'Secrets & Sisterhood' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Burl Moseley
'Your Honor' Actor Burl Moseley Is Married! Inside the 'Rustic' Wedding Ceremony and 'Fantastic' Dance Party
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love': Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'