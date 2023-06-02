Busy Philipps Emotionally Talks About Birdie Graduating Middle School, Going to Boarding School in Fall

Busy Philipps is emotional about a major milestone for their older child.

On Thursday, the Girls5Eva actress, 43, posted on Instagram about Birdie, 14, graduating middle school.

"This is my Birdie is no longer in middle school officially/also there’s a new podcast up this week post. Because ON the pod this week, I talk(cry mostly) about the reality of Birdie graduating from middle school and heading off to boarding school next year finally hitting me this week," she shared, along with a series of photos from throughout her school years.

"And then today was the graduation so it’s all happened. My Bird," she concluded.



Jesse Grant/Getty

On the podcast, the mom of two — who shares Cricket, 9½, and Birdie with ex Marc Silverstein — talked about realizing that Birdie will head to boarding school this fall on her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best.

"I realized the other night that I don't know how I'm going to do this at all," the actress tearfully shared.

Philipps also talked about discussing this new time in Birdie's life with Silverstein in a text exchange while she was at a birthday party out of state and how happy the teen has seemed recently.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"I think she does really know she's getting out," Philipps told him.

"She has so many more moments of joy now," he said, to which she agreed. "That's all you can kind of do. You can't ever make the other stuff go away."

"I have this unknown now, this piece of sending her out into the world, and I don't know — I just don't know," Philipps concluded sadly.