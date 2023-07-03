Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday

Busy Philipps looked back as her youngest, Cricket, celebrated her 10th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 02:49PM EDT
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Photo:

Instagram/busyphilipps

Busy Philipps' youngest has hit double digits!

On Sunday, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, shared a carefully put-together slideshow featuring photos of her youngest, daughter Cricket from each year of her life as she celebrated her 10th birthday.

The actress mom of two wrote, "10 years. the joy of my life. a true living unicorn. a person who defies expectations and description and lives so fully in the moment, she sometimes eats 2 lunches."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Busy Philipps
Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images

"Cricket Pearl Silverstein. the best idea any of us ever had and also so uniquely her own idea that there was no way that her spirit wouldn’t have come into this world. but i am eternally grateful that she chose us," the proud mom continued.

"My sweet wonderful incredible brilliant talented baby cricks. i love you more than i’ll ever be able to articulate. happy 10th birthday, my heart that beats outside of my body. ✨🦄👶💗✨."

Busy Philipps - Cricket
Busy Philipps/Instagram

The Girls5Eva actress also shares Birdie, 14, with ex Marc Silverstein.

Last month, Cricket enjoyed an early celebration with friends ahead of the end of the school year.

"Per her request, I made this Kirby cake for Cricks!!!!! There are some cake making story highlights if you’re interested!" she said, showing off the finished result.

"And YES her bday isn’t until July 2 but for the first time ever i realized we can just do it early so her friends can come before school is out.🤷‍♀️."

Related Articles
Busy Philipps Emotionally Talks About Birdie Graduating Middle School, Going to Boarding School in Fall
Busy Philipps Emotionally Talks About Birdie Graduating Middle School, Going to Boarding School in Fall
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of Northâs 10th Birthday
Kim Kardashian Shares New Throwback Snaps of North’s 10th Birthday - See The Photos!
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Family Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Birdie Leigh Silverstein (L) and Busy Philipps attend Freeform's "Single Drunk Female" Season 2 Premiere
Busy Philipps' Teen Birdie Makes Their Acting Debut Along 'Intense' Mom in 'With Love' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkYTjBTOuSf/?hl=en. Birdie Phillips. Busy Philipps/Instagram; The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture
Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Channels Claire Foy in 'The Crown' for Halloween — See the Photo!
Busy Philipps and daughter Birdie
Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshOLCrSj9c/. Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Eloise's First Birthday: 'My Little Smiley Baby'
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Celebrity Parents Who've Spoken Out in Support of Their LGBTQ+ Kids
Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
Busy Philipps, Marc Silverstein
Busy Philipps Steps Out with Ex Marc Silverstein Days After She Announced Their Separation
Busy Philipps Shares Sweet Selfies After Experimenting with Makeup with Daughter Birdie
Busy Philipps and Child Birdie Channel Priscilla Presley as They Test New Hair and Makeup Looks
Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jessica Simpson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
jessica simpson style
Jessica Simpson Rocks 5 Sexy Looks During Her 2 Days in New York — See Them All!
Busy Philipps, Birdie
Busy Philipps Calls Birdie, 12½, 'Effortlessly Cool' as They Receive COVID Vaccine