Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday

Busy Philipps' youngest has hit double digits!

On Sunday, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, shared a carefully put-together slideshow featuring photos of her youngest, daughter Cricket from each year of her life as she celebrated her 10th birthday.

The actress mom of two wrote, "10 years. the joy of my life. a true living unicorn. a person who defies expectations and description and lives so fully in the moment, she sometimes eats 2 lunches."



Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images

"Cricket Pearl Silverstein. the best idea any of us ever had and also so uniquely her own idea that there was no way that her spirit wouldn’t have come into this world. but i am eternally grateful that she chose us," the proud mom continued.

"My sweet wonderful incredible brilliant talented baby cricks. i love you more than i’ll ever be able to articulate. happy 10th birthday, my heart that beats outside of my body. ✨🦄👶💗✨."

Busy Philipps/Instagram

The Girls5Eva actress also shares Birdie, 14, with ex Marc Silverstein.

Last month, Cricket enjoyed an early celebration with friends ahead of the end of the school year.

"Per her request, I made this Kirby cake for Cricks!!!!! There are some cake making story highlights if you’re interested!" she said, showing off the finished result.

"And YES her bday isn’t until July 2 but for the first time ever i realized we can just do it early so her friends can come before school is out.🤷‍♀️."

