Buster Murdaugh Fears for His Life and Believes Dad Is Innocent: 'Somebody That Is Still Out There'

Buster Murdaugh is doubling down on his belief that his father Alex Murdaugh's innocence.

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney, was found guilty earlier this year of murdering his wife and other son in June 2021.



In a new FOX Nation special, Buster opens up about his father, his murder trial, and how he still believes his dad did not kill his mother Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and his brother, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

FOX Nation's The Fall of the House of Murdaugh special premieres Thursday on its FOX Nation streaming service. (Exclusive clips are shown below.)



Maggie and Paul were found dead on the family’s 1,770-acre property in Islandton, S.C., where the Murdaugh’s has a hunting lodge. Alex, 54, is currently serving two life sentences for the murders.

Buster, however, tells FOX Nation this week that he doesn’t believe his dad should be in prison.

“I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother,” Buster says in a new special about his father’s trial. “We have been here for a while now and that’s been my stance.”

Buster told FOX Nation he believes a killer is still on the loose and that he “absolutely” worries for his own safety every day. “That is what I believe,” he said.



“I think I set myself up to be safe but yes, when I go to bed at night I have a fear that there is somebody that is still out there,” Buster said.

But authorities are adamant Alex is guilty of killing his wife and child.

Attorney’s efforts to motion for a mistrial after Alex’s conviction were swiftly denied by state Circuit Judge Clifton Newman earlier this year.



“The evidence of guilt is overwhelming,” the judge said in denying the request.

Prosecutors also alleged there was a "mountain of evidence" that proved Alex guilty, including blood spatter allegedly found on his clothes that indicated he was at the scene at the time of the murders. He also admitted to lying to authorities about his whereabouts the night of his wife and child’s deaths.



The case made headlines and resulted in a Netflix docuseries about the scandal. At the time of the murders, Alex was a respected and powerful attorney in Hampton County. His well-connected family had a stranglehold on local politics: generations of Murdaughs held the office of 14th Circuit Solicitor — basically the district attorney — for more than 85 years.

"Buster is collateral damage to his father's situation," a lifelong friend previously told PEOPLE. "I think he's developed this attitude of 'I'm gonna shut people out before they shut me out.' His circle of friends got really small really fast."