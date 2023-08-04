Busta Rhymes Says ‘Having a Really Difficult Time Breathing’ During Sex Sparked His Weight Loss Journey

"I felt like I was having an asthma attack — but I don’t have asthma," the rapper told ‘Men’s Health’ about a previous sexual encounter

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 07:15PM EDT
Busta Rhymes arrives to the 2023 BET Awards
Busta Rhymes arrives to the 2023 BET Awards. Photo:

Prince Williams/WireImage

Busta Rhymes is opening up about the exact moment he knew it was time to make his health a priority. 


On Tuesday, Men’s Health published an in-depth interview with the Hip Hop living legend, 51, in which he discussed some of his greatest untold stories throughout his decades-long career. During the chat, Busta revealed that years ago, as he was having sexual intercourse with his now ex-wife, he had to stop mid-performance because he “was having a really difficult time breathing.”

“I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm. I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having an asthma attack — but I don’t have asthma. So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax,” the “BEACH BALL” artist shared.

Although he tried his best to resolve the situation discreetly, his spouse still noticed something was wrong. 


“She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a muscle head, but you was slim, you was cut, you had your s--- right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with,' ” Busta recalled of her response. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.


By October 2020, the “Look At Me Now” rapper was ready to share his transformation with the world. "DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!" he wrote on Instagram as the caption of a before-and-after photo. One image saw the New York native shirtless, wearing only a pair of red boxer briefs as he showed off his “before” body.

In the second upload, Busta’s physique was noticeably slimmer as he held up his shirt, displaying toned abs. "LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!" he added, referencing Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes weight transformation. Busta Rhymes/Instagram

Busta revisited the topic in May 2021 when he explained that he’d fully committed to and maintained his new lifestyle. "I ain't just getting in shape to look good with my music," he said in a previous interview with Men’s Health. "I was raised to protect and provide for my family and my people. I don't know how to be any other way. I have to contribute in any way I can, even if that means engaging in physicality to ensure survival."


He attributed his weight loss to a rigorous fitness routine, working out two to three times a day and eating protein-packed meals every two and a half hours. By sticking to his goals, Busta was able to go from 340 lbs. to around 254 lbs. in a relatively short period of time.

Tuesday’s “Special Issue” of Men’s Health was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, which has been an ongoing celebration this year. The cover highlighted “five decades of strength, survival, grit, and gains” and also featured other chat-toppers in the genre like Method Man and 50 Cent — both of whom shared lessons on self-love and being mentally and physically strong.  


The September 2023 issue of Men’s Health — the Hip-Hop Is Life Issue — hits newsstands on Aug. 8.

Related Articles
Drinking bottled water
Can Drinking Too Much Water Be Fatal? A Doctor Explains the 'Real Damage' of Water Toxicity
The Barbie Movie Sparked Rise in âBarbie Botoxâ on Social Media â An Expert Weighs In on the Cosmetic Procedure
What Is 'Barbie Botox'? A Doctor Explains the Latest Cosmetic Trend on Social Media — And Why You Probably Don't Need It
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Ashley Summers - died after drinking too much water
Indiana Mom Dies from Water Toxicity After Drinking Too Much Water
Shaq Rips Off His Shirt in Workout Video
Shaquille O'Neal, 51, Rips Off His Shirt, Flexes His Muscles in Dramatic Video
1000lb sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton join family and friends at the memorial service for TammyÃ¢ÂÂs husband Caleb Willingham on Sunday evening on the banks of the Ohio River at Caseyville Town Historic Site, Kentucky
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Photographed with Family at Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral (Exclusive)
mosquito Culex pipiens
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Several States, Experts Encourage Residents to Protect Themselves from Mosquito Bites
A man's hand is stroking a dog
Petting a Dog for Just a Few Minutes Can Reduce Stress and Increase Happy Hormones
Daughter Gets Tattoo for Father After Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Dad with Alzheimer's Moved to Tears by Daughter's Surprise Tattoo in Viral TikTok
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'
Desert State Park California
Fungus That Causes 'Valley Fever', a Pneumonia-Like Illness, Is Expected to Spread, Sicken More People: Study
BOTCHED. Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif
'Botched' Doctors Talk 'Most Advanced' Season, Share How Celebrity Plastic Surgery Trends Impact Their Clients (Exclusive)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Georgia girl has died after contracting a rare infection. Megan Ebenroth died on July 22. Her mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughterâs life.
17-Year-Old Georgia Girl Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swimming in Lake
AI detecting 20% more breast cancers from mammograms than traditional screening
AI Can Detect Breast Cancer 20% More Than Standard Screening Methods, Study Finds
Erika Jayne Says Menopause â Not Ozempic â Caused Weight Loss
Erika Jayne Says Menopause — Not Ozempic — Led to Her Weight Loss
Tammy Slaton Posts First Photos Since Death of Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Posts First Photos Since Death of Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham