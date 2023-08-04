Busta Rhymes Says ‘Having a Really Difficult Time Breathing’ During Sex Sparked His Weight Loss Journey

Busta Rhymes is opening up about the exact moment he knew it was time to make his health a priority.



On Tuesday, Men’s Health published an in-depth interview with the Hip Hop living legend, 51, in which he discussed some of his greatest untold stories throughout his decades-long career. During the chat, Busta revealed that years ago, as he was having sexual intercourse with his now ex-wife, he had to stop mid-performance because he “was having a really difficult time breathing.”

“I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm. I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having an asthma attack — but I don’t have asthma. So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax,” the “BEACH BALL” artist shared.

Although he tried his best to resolve the situation discreetly, his spouse still noticed something was wrong.



“She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a muscle head, but you was slim, you was cut, you had your s--- right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with,' ” Busta recalled of her response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



By October 2020, the “Look At Me Now” rapper was ready to share his transformation with the world. "DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!" he wrote on Instagram as the caption of a before-and-after photo. One image saw the New York native shirtless, wearing only a pair of red boxer briefs as he showed off his “before” body.

In the second upload, Busta’s physique was noticeably slimmer as he held up his shirt, displaying toned abs. "LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!" he added, referencing Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

Busta Rhymes weight transformation. Busta Rhymes/Instagram

Busta revisited the topic in May 2021 when he explained that he’d fully committed to and maintained his new lifestyle. "I ain't just getting in shape to look good with my music," he said in a previous interview with Men’s Health. "I was raised to protect and provide for my family and my people. I don't know how to be any other way. I have to contribute in any way I can, even if that means engaging in physicality to ensure survival."



He attributed his weight loss to a rigorous fitness routine, working out two to three times a day and eating protein-packed meals every two and a half hours. By sticking to his goals, Busta was able to go from 340 lbs. to around 254 lbs. in a relatively short period of time.

Tuesday’s “Special Issue” of Men’s Health was dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, which has been an ongoing celebration this year. The cover highlighted “five decades of strength, survival, grit, and gains” and also featured other chat-toppers in the genre like Method Man and 50 Cent — both of whom shared lessons on self-love and being mentally and physically strong.



The September 2023 issue of Men’s Health — the Hip-Hop Is Life Issue — hits newsstands on Aug. 8.

