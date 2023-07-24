Burger King Thailand Sells Burger with Just Meat After Viral Cheese-Only Version

The international menu item sandwiches three beef patties between a hamburger bun, but customers can add as many patties as they want

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 24, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Thai food blogger with Burger King The Real Meat Burger, Burger King Cheese Burger
Photo:

PingLoveSai/ Facebook, Richard Barrow/Twitter

Burger King Thailand recently surprised burger fans with the “real cheeseburger,” a hamburger bun stuffed with 20 slices of American cheese. Their next move? The “real meat burger,” which is exactly what it sounds like.

The sandwich item, available only in Thailand, includes three beef patties in between a hamburger bun and that’s all. No pickles, no lettuce, no ketchup, no nothing.

The basic version with three patties costs 339 baht ($9.79), according to a Facebook post from the official Burger King Thailand account announcing the latest, silly menu item. The company added that customers can pile on as many extra patties as they want, with each one costing an additional 100 baht ($2.89).

Although there was no specific date for the product's launch, Burger King Thailand noted on Facebook that customers can order the item at restaurants by saying that they don’t want vegetables and other sauces, “only meat.”

Thai food blogger with Burger King The Real Meat Burger
Burger King Thailand sells a burger with only meat after viral cheese-only version.

PingLoveSai/ Facebook

Photos from the official Burger King Thailand account depict the “real meat burger” with dozens of burgers ridiculously sandwiched between the buns. While the image looks to be a joke, Thai food blogger Believe Me, I Already Ate (เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว) pushed it to the limit and ordered the “real meat burger” with 100 patties, Today reports.

Burger King cheese burger
The "Real cheeseburger" from burger king thailand.

Richard Barrow/twitter

The dairy-filled “real cheeseburger” that started this sandwich trend was first published on Facebook on July 9. 

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

“This is for real!” Burger King Thailand wrote in a Facebook post about the sandwich with 20 slices of cheese. The company explained that the item will only be available for a limited time and at a reduced price compared to the traditional cheeseburger.

Related Articles
Barbie Cake
Be a Doll and Make a Barbie Cake This Weekend— Here's How
dairy queen
All the Fast Food Apps That Help You Score Freebies
FOOD: Matt Damon and Emily Blunt Debate WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Better: American Food or British Food
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Hilariously Debate Over American and British Food: Watch
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Works Behind Counter at Waffle House — And Has Her Own Custom Name Badge
Outback Wedge Salad
Outback Steakhouse Announces Return of Its Fan-Favorite Wedge Salad — See When It Will Be Available!
Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Celebrities' Orders
Sonic Drops a Summer Menu Inspired by Orders from Stars Like Kelsea Ballerini
Sweet Magnolias margarita recipe
We Tried the Official ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Margarita Recipe So You Can ‘Pour It Out’ with the Ladies for Season 3
Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7 listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Holmes and Olivia's father, Humberto Caraballo Estevez, are suing McDonald's after their daughter got second-degree burns from a scalding hot chicken nugget.
Florida Family Awarded $800,000 Against McDonald’s After Toddler Was Burned by Chicken Nuggets
Jaime Christine Major served fries from garbage south carolina
Burger King Manager Charged After Allegedly Serving French Fries That Had Been in a Trash Can
mcdonalds new pb mcflurry
McDonald's Adds a New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to the Menu
A behind-the-scenes shot of an In-N-Out kitchen, with employees grilling fresh patties and assembling burgers with lightning speed. TThe kitchen is clean and well-organized, with large signs reminding employees of the company's commitment to quality.
In-N-Out Burger Is Banning Employees from Wearing Masks So Customers Can 'See Our Associates' Smiles'
Matt James Baskin Robbins Partnership
Matt James Has Convinced Rachael Kirkconnell to Eat Dessert Before Dinner After Doing It 'for Years'
Taco Bell and Taco John's
Taco Bell Wins Battle to Free 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark from Rival Chain
More than 35 years after their first collaboration, Sizzler and Full House actress Jodie Sweetin have joined forces once again to recreate their iconic 1987 television ad.
Jodie Sweetin Pokes Fun at Sizzler in New Commercial: It’s ‘Still Open’
Ree Drummond Pineapple
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Method for Cutting a Pineapple
Becky G for Cheetos
Becky G Says She Sold Cheetos at School for '75 Cents' as She Works with Brand to Help Latin Students (Exclusive)