Burger King’s new cheeseburger is all cheese, hold the burger.

The new menu item at Burger King Thailand, comically called the “real cheeseburger,” sandwiches a whopping 20 slices of American cheese between a sesame bun.

“This is for real!” reads a Facebook post on July 9 from the official Burger King Thailand account. The post continues on to explain that the item will only be available for a limited time and at a reduced price compared to the traditional cheeseburger. The “real cheeseburger” will cost 109 Thai baht ($3.14), compared to the usual price of 380 Thai baht ($10.95).

Promotional images show the slices melted but customers have been using social media to share images of the cheesy monstrosity with a cold stack of cheese.

One Twitter user shared images of the sandwich, including a look at the inside once the burger has been cut in half. “I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this ‘burger’. Maybe I should grill the other half?” wrote Thai travel writer Richard Barrow.

Barrow says there is a food trend in Thailand to “put cheese on literally everything.”

Many Twitter users, even those who are not in Thailand, are torn on the “real cheeseburger.”

“My lactose intolerance is already screaming, crying, throwing up,” wrote one user. Meanwhile, another wrote, “OHHH OMGG MY MOUTH IS WATERING.”

In June, the internet was abuzz with another unique international food item. Social media users had a lot to say when a Taiwanese restaurant shared images of their latest dish: a ramen with a large crocodile leg appearing to crawl out of the broth.

Crocodile Ramen From Taiwanese Restaurant Creates a Buzz Online. SWNS

According to SWNS, the restaurant calls the dish “thick witch crocodile ramen,” but it's been named “Godzilla ramen” online.

Per SWNS, some users have called it “a bit nasty,” while others have said, “Can’t do it, it’s too creepy crawly, it reminds me of turtles.”

Some people have kept an open mind. "I'm open to it,” one user wrote. Another joked: "This should have a manicure to look more delicious.”