Burger King Thailand Has a Meatless Burger with Just 20 Slices of Cheese

The international menu item called the "Real Cheeseburger" is causing a stir online

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 02:51PM EDT
Burger King cheese burger
Burger King in Thailand is offering new cheese burger with 20 slices of cheese and no meat. Photo:

Richard Barrow/twitter

Burger King’s new cheeseburger is all cheese, hold the burger.

The new menu item at Burger King Thailand, comically called the “real cheeseburger,” sandwiches a whopping 20 slices of American cheese between a sesame bun. 

“This is for real!” reads a Facebook post on July 9 from the official Burger King Thailand account. The post continues on to explain that the item will only be available for a limited time and at a reduced price compared to the traditional cheeseburger. The “real cheeseburger” will cost 109 Thai baht ($3.14), compared to the usual price of 380 Thai baht ($10.95).

Promotional images show the slices melted but customers have been using social media to share images of the cheesy monstrosity with a cold stack of cheese.

One Twitter user shared images of the sandwich, including a look at the inside once the burger has been cut in half. “I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this ‘burger’. Maybe I should grill the other half?” wrote Thai travel writer Richard Barrow.

Barrow says there is a food trend in Thailand to “put cheese on literally everything.” 

Many Twitter users, even those who are not in Thailand, are torn on the “real cheeseburger.”

“My lactose intolerance is already screaming, crying, throwing up,” wrote one user. Meanwhile, another wrote, “OHHH OMGG MY MOUTH IS WATERING.”

In June, the internet was abuzz with another unique international food item. Social media users had a lot to say when a Taiwanese restaurant shared images of their latest dish: a ramen with a large crocodile leg appearing to crawl out of the broth.

crocodile ramen
Crocodile Ramen From Taiwanese Restaurant Creates a Buzz Online.

SWNS

According to SWNS, the restaurant calls the dish “thick witch crocodile ramen,” but it's been named “Godzilla ramen” online.

Per SWNS, some users have called it “a bit nasty,” while others have said, “Can’t do it, it’s too creepy crawly, it reminds me of turtles.”

Some people have kept an open mind. "I'm open to it,” one user wrote. Another joked: "This should have a manicure to look more delicious.”

Related Articles
Crocodile Ramen bowl
Crocodile Leg Appears to Crawl Out of Ramen Bowl in This Controversial Restaurant Menu Item
people food awards 2023
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2023: The 66 Best Supermarket Foods of the Year
CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST CRUNCHWRAP, Taco Bell New Menu Item
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Fettucine with roasted colorful vegetables and parsley pesto
These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Meatballs and broccoli lunch boxes
The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full
Plate of roasted chicken liver with tomato salad
The Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services for Fine Dining at Home
thanksgiving dinner
How to Make a Scaled-Down Thanksgiving Meal to Kick Off This Most Unusual Holiday Season
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Martha Stewart
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
Burger King Real Meals
Burger King Bans 120 Artificial Ingredients from Its Menu to Deliver 'Real Food' to Customers
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week