Burger King Debuts New ‘Crispy Wraps’ That Rival McDonald’s Discontinued Snack Wraps

For anyone still pining for McDonald’s snack wraps, Burger King has the answer.

Burger King announced that they will serve up new "BK royal crispy wraps," a snack-sized twist on their BK royal crispy chicken sandwiches, starting on Aug. 14.

The new menu item comes in three flavors: classic, spicy and honey mustard. Each version wraps crispy chicken, tomato, lettuce and the sauce of choice in a tortilla. The crispy wraps, which cost $3 each, will be available nationally for a limited time.

McDonald's stopped serving their snack wraps in 2016. The discontinued item combined crispy or grilled chicken, shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and ranch, honey mustard or salsa.

Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap
Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap. Wendy's

Wendy's dropped their iteration in March with the grilled chicken ranch wrap. Similarly, it's made with chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

We Tried It: New Taco Bell Birria tacos
New Taco Bell Birria-Style Tacos.

Gillian Telling

In more fast food news, Taco Bell recently debuted their shredded beef grilled cheese dipping taco. The birria-inspired taco has shredded beef and a cheese blend inside plus a crust of grilled cheese outside the tortilla. The item is served with two dipping sauces on the side: nacho cheese sauce and red sauce.

The gooey sounding item sounds almost too good to be true, so PEOPLE tried it. While it didn’t exactly reflect the traditional birria from the Jalisco region of Mexico, the slow-cooked beef was flavorful and filling. Just like BK’s royal crispy wraps, the dipping tacos will be available nationwide but only while supplies last.

