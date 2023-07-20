Burger King Manager Charged After Allegedly Serving French Fries That Had Been in a Trash Can

A Burger King manager from South Carolina has been charged with allegedly tampering with food after police launched an investigation into the quality of menu items being served, authorities said.

Officers allege that Jaime Christine Major, 39, took fries from the garbage and put them in the fry dump with fresh fries on top earlier this month, according to KWTX.

Police previously arrived on the scene on July 9 to find two women yelling at the staff, making threats and swearing, the outlet reported. An officer then told the women to calm down, but they were arrested on disorderly conduct charges when they continued to be disruptive, KWTX reported.

Two days later, police received a complaint about the dirty French fries being served to customers, according to Fox Carolina.



Jaime Christine major charged with serving up fries that had been in the garbage.

After a police investigation, they issued a warrant for Major’s arrest, according to the International Business Times. She was then arrested on July 17 and faced charges the same day, per the outlet.

Major was held on a $20,000 bond at the Union County Detention Center. As of Thursday morning, she is no longer in jail, according to a database search.

Major has since been fired from the restaurant, the International Business Times reported.

"These allegations do not align to the brand's commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience,” a Burger King spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time," they add.

The Union County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

