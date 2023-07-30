Thousands of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Handy’ Cabinet Organizer That’s Under $30 at Amazon

“My cabinet doesn’t look sloppy — I can actually find things now”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 30, 2023

Collage featuring the Bukfen Under Sink Organizer Tout housing bath and home cleaning essentials.
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If your cabinets look less like functional storage units and more like a heaping pile of cleaning supplies and food storage containers, an organizer might be the only solution.

The Bukfen Two-Tier Sliding Cabinet Organizer can whip any mound of miscellaneous cabinet clutter into shape. Droves of Amazon shoppers are adding it to their carts right now, with over 3,000 purchased this month alone. And right now, you can snag it on sale while it’s  20 percent off. 

The bottom shelf of the organizer also functions as a drawer, so you can easily slide it out and grab items that would otherwise be stashed in a hard-to-reach corner. The stationary top shelf is narrower, giving you room to store taller bottles or stacked items on the lower. And if you’d rather use the organizer on a countertop or vanity, you can fix the slide-out shelf into place so it won’t move. Each tier is equipped with a metal basket lining, so items will securely stay put as you grab or rearrange.

Bukfen 2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $28 (Save 20%)

Amazon Bukfen Under Sink Organizer

Amazon

What’s more, the L-shaped organizer is entirely adjustable. The top tier can be used on the left or right-hand side of the stand, while the bottom shelf can be shifted on its tracks, making room for plumbing, garbage disposals, and under-sink wires. The entire unit is made from sturdy steel, capable of holding up to 50 pounds. Each tray is removable and washable for easy care, too.

More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the “handy” organizer a perfect rating. One user called it a “great space saver” in their review, explaining, “This really helped save space and get things organized under the kitchen sink.” Another reviewer shared: “My cabinet doesn’t look sloppy — I can actually find things now.”

A final shopper wrote, “My cabinets under my sink had become so messy. With this organizer, it looks so much better.” They continued, “I can actually find everything I need at a glance. The sliding bottom shelf makes getting items out so convenient.”

Kiss cabinet clutter goodbye and snap up the highly rated Bukfen Two-Tier Sliding Cabinet Organizer while it’s on sale at Amazon.

