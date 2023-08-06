'Buffy' Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green Reunite at Taylor Swift's L.A. Concert

"Officially in my Eras era," the actress wrote on Instagram as she shared a photo and video of her and her former costar enjoying the show

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on August 6, 2023
sarah michelle gellar and seth green
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green reunite at Taylor Swift's L.A. concert. Photo:

sarah michelle gellar/Instagram

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert Saturday turned into a mini Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a photo and video on Instagram Sunday of her and former Buffy costar Seth Green rocking out together to Swift's tunes at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. In the photo, Gellar, 46, could be seen planting a kiss on Green's cheek as he gave a small smile for the camera. The video clip captured the pair lip-syncing along to the music inside the darkened arena.

sarah michelle gellar and seth green
Sarah Michelle Gellar kisses Seth Green's cheek at a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles.

sarah michelle gellar/Instagram

"Officially in my Eras era," Gellar captioned the post, which also featured a snapshot of her concert outfit — a glittery white tank top and matching jacket — and pics of her posing backstage with some pals, including director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, singer Este Haim and screenwriter Alison Rose Greenberg.

Green, 49, commented on the post with three heart emojis, and fellow Buffy castmate Charisma Carpenter expressed her disappointment to having missed out on the little reunion, writing, "FOMO and Hi 👋 @sethgreen."

The iconic WB show marked its 26th anniversary earlier this year. In honor of the occasion, Gellar and onscreen boyfriend David Boreanaz took a walk down memory lane after he shared a throwback photo to mark the milestone.

The snap, posted to Boreanaz's Instagram Story, showed the costars in character. "TBT: This a grumpy moment or brooding moment," wrote Boreanaz, 53, of his character, Angel.

Gellar shared the post on her own Instagram Story, responding: "Always brooding you were never grumpy."

The mom of two — she shares daughter Charlotte Grace and son Rocky James with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — starred as the eponymous valley girl and destined warrior against the forces of evil for the entirety of Buffy's seven-season run from 1997 to 2003. Boreanaz appeared in the first three seasons as Angel, a centuries-old vampire who became Buffy's first love, before getting his character's own spinoff that ran for five seasons on the same network.

sarah michelle gellar, david Boreanaz
David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar starred together in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'. Getty

When Gellar celebrated her birthday in April, some of her other Buffy costars sent well-wishes her way, proving how close the cast still remains all these years later. Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's younger sister Dawn in the series, jokingly wrote, "Take the day off, sis. No Vampire slaying for you today."

Emma Caulfield, who portrayed former demon Anya Jenkins, sang "Happy Birthday" to Gellar on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday you unicorn, rockstar, badass, amazing woman," Caulfield, 50, added. "Much love."

