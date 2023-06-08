Buddy Valastro Sends Both Sons Off to Prom: ‘Memories That Will Last a Lifetime’

Buddy Valastro is one proud father.

On Thursday, the Cake Boss star shared a series of Instagram photos sending his two sons, Buddy Jr., 18, and Marco, 16, off to their prom.

In the post, Valastro, 46, who is also father to Sofia, 20, and Carlo, 12, stood between his two sons who were dressed in tuxedos.

“Prom night for the Valastro boys,” the New Jersey native wrote in the caption. "Enjoy the moments, memories that will last a lifetime!"

In another photo in the carousel, Buddy Jr. and Marco posed with a group of their friends in front of white and maroon balloons that spelled out the word “prom.” In a final photo, Valastro posed with 16-year-old Marco for a sweet snapshot.

As a high school senior, Buddy Jr. is experiencing his last prom. In April, Valastro spoke with PEOPLE and revealed his oldest son may be eyeing the family business after high school.

“My son is struggling with deciding if he wants to go to college or not,” Valastro told PEOPLE. “He’s a senior this year, so he wants to just come into the business, which we’re back and forth on that.”

Buddy Jr.’s ambitions to continue on the family business aren’t new. In June 2022, Valastro told PEOPLE that all of his kids are working to be the successors of the business.

"They all really want to come into the family business. And I want them to. I really am excited to see the next generation take over," he said. "But I never want to force them. I want them to do it because they love it."

Valastro said his kids are coming to an age when they can "actually have these conversations," especially Sofia, who attends the University of Delaware.

When Valastro recently asked her what she wants to do after college, she said, "I want to work with you. I want to be involved in the family businesses," he recalled.



Each of his kids have a different strength to bring to the family empire. "Buddy's the most determined — will never give up. And Marco's definitely got the gift of gab. He's the mayor," he said of his sons.