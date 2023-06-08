Buddy Valastro Sends Both Sons Off to Prom: ‘Memories That Will Last a Lifetime’

The 'Cake Boss' star spoke with PEOPLE in April about Buddy Jr.'s post-high school plans

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 03:03 PM
buddy valastro before his kids' prom
Photo:

Instagram/buddyvalastro

Buddy Valastro is one proud father. 

On Thursday, the Cake Boss star shared a series of Instagram photos sending his two sons, Buddy Jr., 18, and Marco, 16, off to their prom.

In the post, Valastro, 46, who is also father to Sofia, 20, and Carlo, 12, stood between his two sons who were dressed in tuxedos.

“Prom night for the Valastro boys,” the New Jersey native wrote in the caption. "Enjoy the moments, memories that will last a lifetime!"

In another photo in the carousel, Buddy Jr. and Marco posed with a group of their friends in front of white and maroon balloons that spelled out the word “prom.” In a final photo, Valastro posed with 16-year-old Marco for a sweet snapshot. 

As a high school senior, Buddy Jr. is experiencing his last prom. In April, Valastro spoke with PEOPLE and revealed his oldest son may be eyeing the family business after high school. 

“My son is struggling with deciding if he wants to go to college or not,” Valastro told PEOPLE. “He’s a senior this year, so he wants to just come into the business, which we’re back and forth on that.” 

Buddy Jr.’s ambitions to continue on the family business aren’t new. In June 2022, Valastro told PEOPLE that all of his kids are working to be the successors of the business.

"They all really want to come into the family business. And I want them to. I really am excited to see the next generation take over," he said. "But I never want to force them. I want them to do it because they love it."

Valastro said his kids are coming to an age when they can "actually have these conversations," especially Sofia, who attends the University of Delaware.

When Valastro recently asked her what she wants to do after college, she said, "I want to work with you. I want to be involved in the family businesses," he recalled.

Each of his kids have a different strength to bring to the family empire. "Buddy's the most determined — will never give up. And Marco's definitely got the gift of gab. He's the mayor," he said of his sons.

Related Articles
Taco Bell is Giving Away Breakfast Crunchwraps for Free Every Tuesday in June
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Tuesday in June
Gator / Yellowstone Cookbook
‘Yellowstone’s Chef Gator Wrote a Cookbook Inspired by the Show – Get His ‘Favorite Recipe in the Whole Book’
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Martha Stewart speaks onstage at the Good Health is Good Business panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)
Martha Stewart Says America Will ‘Go Down the Drain’ if Employee Remote Work Continues
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Has 'Had It' with Her Kids When They Do This on the Phone with Her
Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons
Gail Simmons Is 'Sad' Padma Lakshmi Is Leaving 'Top Chef' but Excited for the 'Show-stopping' Finale (Exclusive)
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are heading back to Chilis to help launch their latest campaign
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Return to Chili's for an Ad 18 Years After That Iconic 'The Office' Episode
Cardi B
Cardi B Says Her Family Turned Her Into a Cook — But She's Got a 'Picky Girl' on Her Hands (Exclusive)
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtIJLvKpxrK/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake
Mark Wahlberg Promotes Flecha Azul Tequila, Circa Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Go-To Cheat Meal (Exclusive)
British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the premiere of the Disney+ music docu-series "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" at The Times Center in New York City on May 2, 2023.
Ed Sheeran Learns How to Make Philly Cheesesteaks and Then Serves Them to Fans
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Started 'Spiraling' After Genealogy Test Mistakenly Said She Had an Identical Twin
McFlurry Hashbrowns tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@arvanfamily/video/7235455338814737666?embed_source=71223856%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=www.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa44068016%2Fmcdonalds-hashbrowns-mcflurry-hack%2F&referer_video_id=7235455338814737666
McDonald’s Fans Are Making Ice Cream Sandwiches with Hash Browns and a McFlurry
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance-Roberts
Beanie Feldstein's Wedding Cake Was ‘Absolute Heaven' — All the Delicious Details from Her Big Day
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Padma Lakshmi Announces She’s Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years: 'Time to Move On'
Kevin Maginnis - Man Who Ate Only McDonald's for 100 Days Completes Challenge Â and Drops 58Â½ Lbs.: 'I Feel Amazing'
Man Who Ate Only McDonald's for 100 Days Completes Challenge — and Drops 58½ Lbs.: 'I Feel Amazing'
TOP CHEF -- "Champions in Paris" Episode 2013
‘Top Chef’ Contestants Get Frustrated While Blindly Teaching Olympians How to Cook — Watch