Buddy Valastro Approves of His Daughter Sofia’s Boyfriend: ‘He Makes Her Happy’ (Exclusive)

The ‘Cake Boss’ opened up about his oldest child’s relationship while debuting his cakes at a Chuck E. Cheese in Union, New Jersey

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 11, 2023 03:56PM EDT
Sofia Valastro and Buddy Valastro arrive at Buddy V's Ristorante at the Venetian Las Vegas on August 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Buddy Valastro and his daughter Sofia Valastro. Photo:

Denise Truscello/Getty

Buddy Valastro is a proud — and protective — father.

While debuting the release of Buddy V’s Cake Slices at Chuck E. Cheese, the Cake Boss star and his family sat down to chat exclusively with PEOPLE. The celebrity baker gushed about his oldest child and only daughter, Sofia Valastro, revealing how he feels about her boyfriend of just shy of a year and a half. 

“He’s a really good kid, and he makes her happy,” Buddy says of Sofia’s boyfriend and fellow University of Delaware student, Anthony Machion. 

Buddy says that while Machion is dad-approved, he still had to mess with him in the way only a father can. “I told him, ‘If you do the wrong thing, I’ve got a really big trunk, and I’m from New Jersey — just saying,’” he jokes. 

Buddy Valastro talking about his daughter and her boyfriend.

Sofia Valastro/Instagram

While he’s still a protective father, Buddy emphasizes that Sofia is capable of handling her own life, saying, “My daughter is no pushover. I know she’s a big girl.” Lisa Valastro, Buddy’s wife, chimed in, telling PEOPLE, “We don’t worry about her.” 

“I couldn’t be prouder of my daughter,” Buddy says of the college junior. “I don’t worry too much about her. She’s a strong, independent, wonderful young woman.”

On Thursday, the father of four visited a Chuck E. Cheese in Union, New Jersey, to launch the expansion of his cake-by-the-slice brand, Buddy V’s Cake Slices, into the family entertainment center by handing out samples of his cakes to all the kids in the store. 

Buddy Valastro talking about his daughter and her boyfriend
Buddy Valastro and his wife Lisa with their kids, Buddy Jr., Carlo, Sofia and Marco.

Buddy V's Cake Slice

“My dream was to make my bakery a household name — it was me and my father’s dream. We did that with Cake Boss,” the Carlo’s Bakery owner tells PEOPLE. “Now the question is: How do I find different avenues to let people taste my cake?”

Buddy saw Chuck E. Cheese as the perfect venue, especially with cherished family memories of his own kids’ parties. In addition to Sofia, Valastro also has three sons, Buddy Jr., 18, Marco, 16, and Carlo, 12.

“I remember when one of the boys, I think it was Buddy [Jr.], when he was a baby, we obviously had the bakery, and my husband made a three-tier Chuck E. Cheese cake for his birthday,” Lisa recalls. “It was like 30 kids and we had to shut down half of Chuck E. Cheese.”

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Buddy V’s Cake Slices, which come in three flavors: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow and Chocolate Fudge, will be available in all Chuck E. Cheese locations to give other families the opportunity to make the same dessert-based memories as the Valastros.

Buddy V's Cake Slices are also available through third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats.

Related Articles
buddy valastro before his kids' prom
Buddy Valastro Sends Both Sons Off to Prom: ‘Memories That Will Last a Lifetime’
Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Allison Holker Boss and Kids Visit Disney World 7 Months After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez attend the 5th Annual Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Mario Lopez's Wife? All About Courtney Lopez
Buddy Valastro performs a cooking demo onstage at the Grand Tasting Village during the 2022 South Beach Wine And Food Festival on February 27, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images); Buddy Valastro attends the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
How Buddy Valastro Lost Nearly 40 Lbs. After Hitting His Heaviest Post Hand Injury (Exclusive)
Buddy Valastro father throwbacks
Buddy Valastro Says 'Life Just Isn't the Same' Without His Late Dad in Touching Birthday Tribute 
Happy 18th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr
Buddy Valastro Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Confident, Strong' Son Buddy Jr.
Buddy Valastro and Marco
Steak Boss? Buddy Valastro's Son Marco Makes His 'Famous Filet Mignon' and Gets Rave Reviews
Lisa Valastro and Buddy Valastro attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Buddy Valastro and Wife Lisa Celebrate 21 Years of Marriage — See Them on Their Wedding Day!
Kenny and Wanda Rogers with twins
Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons, 19, Reveal the Sweet Advice Their Dad Gave Them to Overcome Bullying (Exclusive)
Buddy Valastro and Lisa Valastro at Anjelica's restaurant
Buddy Valastro Tells Wife Lisa 'You Make Me Complete' in Romantic Tribute for Valentine's Day
tWitch and his family
Allison Holker Remembers Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on First Father's Day Since His Death
Gigi Hadid Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Gigi Hadid and Buddy Valastro
Buddy Valastro Says Gigi Hadid 'Really Cried' the First Time They Met
(L-R) Evan Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springsteen, and Sam Springsteen attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Peter Mutabazi and family
Man Has Fostered 34 Children, Adopted 1 and Hopes to Adopt More: 'It's Giving Me Joy' (Exclusive)
Buddy Valastro
Buddy Valastro Struggles to Ice a Cake After Hand Accident in New Road to Recovery Special