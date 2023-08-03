Bud Light’s Parent Company Reports Decrease in U.S. Sales Following Controversy

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, saw a 10.5% decrease in U.S. sales last quarter after partnering with a transgender influencer

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 02:14PM EDT
Bud Light cans are seen in the store in Montreal, Canada on June 16, 2023.
Bud Light’s Parent Company Reports Decrease in U.S. Sales Following Controversy. Photo:

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, is reporting a decline in U.S. sales. 

On Thursday, the beer brand held an earnings call in which executives publicly announced the 10.5% decrease in sales in America, though they noted a 7.2% increase in revenue worldwide. The company credits the U.S. plunge to a "volume decline of Bud Light."

In April, actor and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is transgender, posted a short clip from her partnership with Bud Light to Twitter. The post sparked negative commentary among conservative social media personalities, politicians and celebrities, many of whom used transphobic rhetoric to attack Bud Light for turning to “woke” advertising

Not only did those using harmful rhetoric call for a "boycott" of the brand’s products, but members and advocates of the LGBTQ community also shamed Anheuser-Busch for not reaching out to Mulvaney amid harmful transphobic threats. 

In the company’s report, CEO Michel Doukeris does not name Mulvaney. Instead, he said the dropoff relates to “performance impacted by the decline of the Bud Light brand.” As a result, he said they “have actively engaged with 170,000 consumers since April” in a survey. 

A view of a Bud Light bottle

G Fiume/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“The consumer will always be at the center of everything we do. All of us at AB deeply care about and respect all our consumers,” he continued. 

Doukeris then explained points of customers’ feedback, including that they “want to enjoy their beer without the debate.”

Other consumer points included that they’d like “Bud Light to focus on beer” and “concentrate on platforms that all consumers love such as NFL and music.” 

The discussion on the Bud Light controversy ended with the CEO saying there were “signals of improvement” and the company added that the market share has stabilized since late April.

Mulvaney seemingly addressed Bud Light for the first time publicly in late June.

dylan mulvaney/Instagram budlight
Dylan Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light.

dylan mulvaney/Instagram; Getty

In a TikTok, Mulvaney revealed that she was waiting for the brand (which she did not use by name) to reach out to her over the past few months, but “they never did.” She listed out the negative effects the subsequent response to the ad have had on her.

“For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed. And I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” she said. “If this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people."

Related Articles
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Details His Crazy McDonald's Order and Reveals He Eats 4,000 Calories Per Day
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 82nd Birthday with a 'Mexican Feast' and 'Martharitas'
Jessica Biel for Doordash
Jessica Biel Curated DoorDash Lunches Inspired by Ones She Loves to Make for Her Kids
IHOP 65th Birthday, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1825 -- Pictured: Actor Kevin Bacon poses backstage on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Kevin Bacon and IHOP Team Up to Give Out $5 All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes Since They Both Turned 65 This Summer
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Still Questions How She 'Tolerated the Intolerable' But Has Many Days of 'Pure Peace'
Krispy Kreme Will Give a Free Donut for Showing a Mega Million Ticket So That âAll Lottery Tickets Are Winnersâ via a press release
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts for Showing a Lottery Ticket as Mega Millions Reaches $1.05 Billion
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden ice cream 07 31 23
Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Spotted Getting Ice Cream Together in Los Angeles
MrBeast Nickelodeon 03 04 23 sues delivery partner
YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest Threw a ‘Harfest’ Party While Lawsuits Were Still Ongoing from Lentil Dish: Report
Giada De Laurentiis Launches Her Line of Pasta, Says SheÃ¢ÂÂs in a New Era Since Leaving Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis Launches a Line of Pasta, Says She's in a 'Rebirth' Since Leaving Food Network
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Ate 'Rancid' Meat: 'Decided to Roll the Dice'
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō.
David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant
McDonald's yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky
All the McDonald's Items Taken Off the Menu — from Favorites to Failures
Chipotle Mexican Grill Chips & Guacamole
Chipotle's Guac Is Not Extra for National Avocado Day — How to Get the Free Side
A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches.
Subway Will Give You Free Sandwiches for Life If You Legally Change Your Name to ‘Subway’