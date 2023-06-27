All About July's Buck Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the night sky in early July!

This month's full moon, nicknamed the Buck Moon, rises on July 3 this year and reaches peak illumination at 7:39 a.m. ET — and fortunately for lunar lovers, the power of this lunation will be felt three days before and after its peak.

Better yet, the Buck Moon will be a supermoon, gleaming a dazzling display in comparison to other full moons that have risen throughout the year. To catch it at its biggest and brightest appearance, look towards the southeast after sunset to watch its ascension.

Like most full moons, many of the monikers we use to describe them have historically come from "Native American, Colonial American or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Just as June's Strawberry Moon was nicknamed after "the ripening of June-bearing strawberries," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, July's Buck Moon gets its name from male deers (aka bucks) since this is around the time their antlers are fully grown.



While July's full moon — also a full moon in Capricorn — symbolically represents the time male deer antlers are in full-growth mode, astrologer Kyle Thomas says the lunar display energetically means "this Earth sign’s energy will be infused into our lives" as it is "one of the best full moons energetically in 2023."

Everything to Know About the Full Moons in 2023

Signifying the tenth zodiac on the wheel, Thomas — known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — tells PEOPLE "this will cause us to need to balance our thoughts and emotions as we may fluctuate from being deep in our feelings one moment, but then overly analytical the next."

Above all, Thomas suggests you "look to build your life and legacy," adding that "the harder you work or the more you invest, the more you should be handsomely rewarded."

To find out what July's full moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Getty

Get ambitious, Aries! Thomas predicts that a "professional breakthrough" is soon to "appear before you." This could come in several forms, like "a promotion, lucrative job offer, new client or even an award," he says. "Use this energy to stand in your power and show the world what makes you memorable."

All About May's Flower Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Getty

New opportunities are on the horizon, Taurus, but Thomas says you may have to "leave your comfort zone behind" in order to achieve them.

Personal or professional shifts could come your way, like "a culmination to a long-distance traveling plan, overseas relationship or international business endeavor." Or perhaps, he says, "a sudden decision to relocate or immigrate" could be a possibility.

Academically, Thomas says the moon could provide you the "impetus to see progress" — and if you work in media or publishing industries, "you could see a breakthrough now."

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Winter Solstice, Including When and Why It Happens

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Getty

Get ready to discuss partnerships, Gemini. On one hand, you may feel the urge to merge — but on the other, you might feel the exact opposite.

When it comes to relationships, Thomas says you may have to take time to hash conflicts out "if things are a bit rocky with you and a significant other." But if that doesn't work and "neither of you are happy," he suggests that "you may separate and go your own ways."

Thomas adds: "This moon could also cause a shift around big financial matters, especially in regards to investments, assets, bonuses, royalty checks, venture capital or even a scholarship."

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Getty

Cancer, the moon is asking you to look into your relationships and partnerships, says Thomas. This could be a time of union for you and another party with the potential of long-term promises — like perhaps, a sudden engagement or decision to move. However, Thomas says, "if you’re on rocky territory, you could decide it’s time to scuttle on your way."

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Getty

Take some time for some relaxation, Leo, because Thomas says this moon is going to keep you busy! Whether it be "putting the finishing touches on a major project for your employer" or "making a transition from one job to the next," he says it's important to implement a "work-life balance" because happiness is key!

Thomas also suggests prioritizing your well-being as a particular health matter could pop up. Therefore, he says to intertwine "fitness or a new diet into your repertoire."

What to Know About March's Worm Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Getty

Love is in the air, Virgo! "As the moon sings out to you, you could feel that pleasure, passion, romance and fun are a top priority," Thomas says. For singles, this lunation is an important one for you to put yourselves out there. "They could find someone quite special, perhaps even a soulmate!" he says.

"If you’ve been casually dating, you may even sense that you’re falling truly in love," Thomas continues. If you're already in a committed relationship, he predicts July's full moon "could help you to reignite your spark, spend time with your kids or even bring news of a pregnancy."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Getty

Your domestic life could see some change, Libra! "This could bring a decision to move, renovate or relocate altogether," says Thomas, adding that a roommate switch-up is also possible. "If something pops up in regards to your family or parents, be sure to swoop in and handle it as soon as you can."



Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Getty

Your mind is about to be on the move, Scorpio! Thomas says July's moon could have you focused on "an important writing, speaking or communications-related endeavor." In fact, he notes that "a meaningful contract could now appear across your desk."

Unrelated, "Short-distance travel could also appeal to you now," he concludes.



Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Getty

For those who are Sagittarius, Thomas says "financial shifts are likely to appear now." He adds, "As this lunation highlights your money, you could be assessing your income and expenses significantly."

He continues, "If a major expense pops up, do some budgeting to figure out how to handle it." In contrast, Thomas says this full moon could "just as easily bring a raise, new client or even job offer out of thin air!"

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorns, you're gonna want to listen up! Thomas says July's full moon is "the most important lunation of the year." Why? He says "you’re likely to see the culmination of a dearly held personal goal, hope, aspiration or dream now presented to you on a silver platter."

Thomas also notes that this lunation could "put a spotlight on where you stand in your power." Not only that but "in a significant relationship" as well. It sounds like the power is in your hands, Capricorns!



Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Getty

It's time to rest and recharge, Aquarius, because Thomas predicts July's moon will be "especially intense for you," potentially making you feel "a bit burnt out." In order to combat those feelings, face them head on. "If a secret or situation from your past pops up, face it. Listen to your intuition now," he advises.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Getty

Life is giving you a reason to celebrate, Pisces! Thomas puts forth that this full moon will likely have you circulating among many friends and acquaintances, whether that be at a "dazzling party or mixer." Therefore, he says to "get ready to meet new people and expand your network."

"A pal could even step in now to help you reach a lifelong aspiration," Thomas adds.