Bubba Wallace Says His Mom — and 2 Crashes — Inspired Him to 'Take Better Care' of Himself (Exclusive)

"I never was a big proponent of working out and doing all the necessary things. I was just like, 'I'm good,' " the NASCAR star tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 04:32 PM
Bubba Wallace on Learning to Take 'Better Care' of Himself: 'I've Been Really Hard on Myself' (Exclusive)

Bubba Wallace admits he was "never a big proponent of" doing all the "necessary, little" things to take care of himself daily.

Now, the NASCAR star tells PEOPLE he's loving the results of his newfound self-care methods.

After wrecking out in Atlanta and at the Circuit of the Americas in back-to-back weeks, Wallace tells PEOPLE, "I was just super hard on myself, and I had a lot of people reaching out, obviously."

Wallace says it can be a challenging emotional rollercoaster to "have good moments" and then, "right there at the end, something takes you out," which the driver believes set off "a slump" that set the team "back pretty far."

Bubba Wallace
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

However, in the last seven weeks, Wallace says, "I got my crap together" after a motivating text message from his mom. "My mom, my dad and my sister all sent me messages," he says.

"My mom's message said, 'If you want things to change, you need to change yourself.'"

He admits, "I never was a big proponent of working out and doing all the necessary things. I was just like, 'I'm good.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wallace agreed with his mother, however — and he's been working on making "positive changes" to all aspects of his life for the last seven weeks. "It's been really good, I did a Peloton ride last night, 45 minutes."

He explains, "So whatever it may be, trying to eat better and just do things a little bit better. Taking care of myself better, and it's been good."

Other small ways Wallace takes better care of himself in his daily routine include drinking more water, spending time with his dog and eating better.

"I'd always get out and my back would be really shot after a race, really stiff and just tense. It would last for three or four days. It'd be reset by the next weekend. I've noticed doing some core workouts and just strengthening up your back, that timeframe has gone down to two days," says Wallace, who admits he previously "needed assistance getting out of the car" before he implemented new wellness practices. "It's just eating better, working out and just getting mentally stronger," he says.

bubba wallace
John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Another practice Wallace is working on targets his tendency to "be really hard on" himself, he says. "I'm always combative with myself mentally each and every moment. I'm going to go play golf after I finish up here and that is the absolute worst place where I am the hardest on myself."

Wallace, whose car will be decked out at key races courtesy of his partnership with Dr. Pepper, adds, "I've just been really hard on myself and I really set the expectations high, and I hold myself to that level. I think that's okay, but you got to manage the expectations at certain times."

bubba wallace, michael jordan
Chris Graythen/Getty; Isaac Brekken/Getty

Driving for Michael Jordan's team, 23XI Racing, has given Wallace a champions' mindset, that motivates "all of us to be better," he says.

"It's a lot of work. I think our team's motto is meetings, meetings, meetings, but that just gets us prepped for what's ahead."

Wallace says having Jordan, 60, at the races is "always fun" and even when the NBA legend isn't present at the track, he makes himself available to his team. "You always have a text before the race and the text after the race," from Jordan, says Wallace. "He's invested 1000% and it makes a difference."

In partnership with 23XI Racing, Pepsi will once again be decking out Wallace’s unmistakable #23 race car throughout the season, and will also surprise a lucky few racing fans with a signed LTO can. Only 175 limited-edition cans were created.

Wallace says he appreciates how Dr. Pepper has supported 23XI Racing as a team from the beginning, and he's always impressed by the brand's "fun initiatives" to connect with fans. "Dr. Pepper's been here since day one, starting this new team with 23XI racing, and making the most of it and trying to be different from others. It's just super cool to work with them."

Related Articles
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars exchanges words against Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas Stars Criticize Fans for Throwing Trash on Ice During Blowout Loss
shaq-flat-earth
Shaquille O'Neal Served Again with Additional Complaints in FTX Lawsuit at Miami Heat Game
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Damar Hamlin Attends Buffalo Bills Practice Nearly 5 Months After Cardiac Arrest
Luke Perry arrives for the 2018 PaleyFest Los Angeles - CW's "Riverdale" ; Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy of TNT series All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite attends press briefing New York Comic Con
Jack Perry Says Wrestling Storyline Referencing Late Father Luke Perry Gave Him 'Closure' (Exclusive)
carmelo anthony lebron james
Carmelo Anthony Says He's 'at Peace' Retiring Without a Championship Ring: 'I've Won at Life'
Ally Love TODAY Show
Ally Love Joins the 'Today' Show as Contributor: 'I'm Proud of Myself for This' (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the Laker game
Kris Jenner Supports Tristan Thompson as Lakers Are Eliminated from Playoffs
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh against the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Re-Signing Lamar Jackson at the Last Minute: 'We Should Be Great' (Exclusive)
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Christian McCaffrey Would 'Love' for His Kids to Play Sports If He's 'Fortunate' to Have Them (Exclusive)
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023
LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Get Swept: 'Got to Think About It'
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair Talks New 'Fun-Filled' Reality Show, Working with Husband Montez Ford: 'I'm Blessed' (Exclusive)
Chris Samuels attends #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition at The Madison Hotel on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former Commanders Tackle Chris Samuels 'Excited' About Magic Johnson Joining Team Ownership: 'He's Big Time'
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Real Madrid Files Hate Crime Complaint After Vinicius Junior Faces More Racist Chants from Fans
Carson Daly
Carson Daly Credits Pro Athletes Speaking Up About Mental Health for Destigmatizing the Topic
Mac McClung, Doc Rivers
NBA Dunk Champion Mac McClung Praises Former Sixers Coach Doc Rivers' 'Leadership' (Exclusive)
230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Erin Foster Praises Los Angeles Rams for 'Highlighting Cool Women' at Team's Draft House (Exclusive)