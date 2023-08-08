BTS' Suga Prepares to Begin Mandatory Military Service in South Korea

The news came just one day after the K-pop star wrapped his Agust D tour

Published on August 8, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Suga of boy group BTS is seen at 'The Devil's Deal' VIP Premiere at coex megabox on February 28, 2023
Suga of BTS in February 2023. Photo:

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty 

BTS' Suga is set to start South Korea's mandatory military service.

“We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” Big Hit Music said in a statement posted to Weverse.

The statement continued: “We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

The announcement comes just one day after the K-pop rapper/singer/songwriter ended his Agust D trek in support of his debut album D-Day. The latest leg wrapped with three shows from Aug. 4 to 6 at Seoul's KSPO Dome.

Following his set, Suga appeared on Weverse live to send a heartfelt message to the ARMY. “I came to say hi after my last concert,” he said. He showed off his tattoo after a fan inquired about it, but the "Haegeum" performer got emotional about the end of his tour.

“I think I had a fun tour the last couple of months. I really don’t cry,” he said before looking back at BTS' journey. “Those past 10 years went by like a film. I started crying from then.”

While Suga seemed to hint at putting off his upcoming military service, he didn't address it head-on. “I think it’s a lie if I say ‘soon,'” he told fans. “Let’s see each other in 2025, OK? Please wait a little bit. 2025. See you then!”

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men 18 to 28 are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

As noted in the Associated Press, the Korean government gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have earned top prizes in certain areas and have a certain level of prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

In 2020, however, BTS was able to postpone joining the army until age 30 after South Korea’s National Assembly changed its Military Service Act , allowing K-pop stars to stave off joining the army until age 30.

Jin, who enlisted in the military in late 2022, was the first member of BTS to turn 30 and join the South Korean army.

In April, J-Hope, 29, was the second member to begin the process of enlisting in the military.

With military service looming for its members, the band announced last year that "both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, RM, and J-Hope of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, RM, and J-Hope of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In April, Suga released his debut solo album D-Day, alongside the Disney+ documentary SUGA: Road to D-Day, which showed the chart-topping South Korean performer traveling from Seoul to locations including Tokyo and Las Vegas to find inspiration while creating his first record. 

In the film, the BTS musician unpacked his artistry and let viewers experience his most vulnerable moments. He was documented experiencing writer's block, discussing those struggles with fellow musicians and looking back on traumatic memories to provide writing material for D-Day.

