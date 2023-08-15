BTS’ RM Says ‘Solo’ Work is Part of ‘Journey’ to Band Reuniting in 2025

The K-pop star called this time apart a "vacation to get back to where I was"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 15, 2023 02:28PM EDT
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
RM of BTS. Photo:

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

RM says there is more “Yet to Come” from BTS.

The K-pop star, 28, revealed during a Weverse livestream that has since been archived on YouTube, that the band members couldn’t wait to reunite in 2025 after they completed their mandatory service in Korea.

RM said that his BTS bandmate Suga — who recently prepared to begin his military service — had spoken to him about how he felt love from the fans “waiting for the reunion in 2025,” according to Rolling Stone.  

He echoed those sentiments saying, “I definitely feel that… And what I’m thinking right now is, these days, when I’m doing my solo projects, is, this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY.”

J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea
From left: J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards in November 2020.

Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty

“So, all the solo [work] is just a journey, but it is a very important journey for chapter two,” he added. “It’s a journey to get back home safe, eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025.”

He then went on to thank the fans for continuing to support BTS’ individual projects as they continued to embark on this new chapter of their lives. 

“And I guess — no, I can bet that all the other members would feel the same. This is a greatness of love… When I face this kind of love, I feel like it’s irresistible, and that’s what makes me go through all those trials and hardships and shit happening in life," he added. 

BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Suga announced in June, 2022 that they would take a temporary hiatus. Their agency HYBE clarified that the group would take some time to “express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City
From left: Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Suga of the K-pop boy band BTS.

Cindy Ord/WireImage

BIGHIT MUSIC, HYBE's parent company, also added, "Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long-run as a team.”

Their label then revealed in October that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup would carry out their mandatory military duties — an announcement that came shortly after the band's free concert in support of South Korea's World Expo bid in Busan — but would reunite in the future.

Since the announcement, Jin and J-Hope have enlisted in the South Korean military for mandatory service — with Suga being the latest member to enlist. It was announced earlier this month that Suga initiated the military enlistment process after he ended his Agust D tour in support of his debut album D-Day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RM previously admitted that he had a "hard time on a human level" working without his bandmates and discussed the difficulties he’s faced amid the group's extended hiatus.

"When you are famous, staying on top is very difficult," he told Spanish news agency EFE. "But I think BTS will make it. It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever."

Related Articles
Pink Performing London 06 25 23
Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Adele performs on stage
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby
Joey King, Taylor Swift, I Can See You, Music video, stills
Joey King Was 'So Honored' to Be in Another Taylor Swift Video After Her 'Formative' Appearance in 'Mean' (Exclusive)
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign
Jimmy Fallon surprising fans onstage at The Jonas Brothers' Tour with a cover of Mr. Brightside by The Killers.
Jimmy Fallon Shows Up at Jonas Brothers' Concert and Sings 'Mr. Brightside' Onstage
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Honored with His Own Day in Connecticut: 'The Energy Was So Good'
Usher (2023) and Beyonce (1998)
Usher Reveals He Once Was a 'Chaperone' for Beyoncé When She Was Younger
Sam Smith x Calvin Harris video
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Race Sports Cars in the Music Video for Sexy New Song 'Desire'
The Weeknd performs live as part of the "After Hours til Dawn" tour at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium
The Weeknd Says He's Done with Features — Unless This Group Reunites
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Tease Upcoming Tour as the 'Most Ambitious Show' They've Ever Done: 'Truly a Celebration' (Exclusive)
ay Lautner and Taylor Lautner visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios,Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Joke About ‘Post Taylor Swift Show Depression’: 'One Show Isn't Enough'