BTS’ RM Says ‘Solo’ Work is Part of ‘Journey’ to Band Reuniting in 2025

RM says there is more “Yet to Come” from BTS.

The K-pop star, 28, revealed during a Weverse livestream that has since been archived on YouTube, that the band members couldn’t wait to reunite in 2025 after they completed their mandatory service in Korea.

RM said that his BTS bandmate Suga — who recently prepared to begin his military service — had spoken to him about how he felt love from the fans “waiting for the reunion in 2025,” according to Rolling Stone.

He echoed those sentiments saying, “I definitely feel that… And what I’m thinking right now is, these days, when I’m doing my solo projects, is, this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY.”

From left: J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards in November 2020. Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty

“So, all the solo [work] is just a journey, but it is a very important journey for chapter two,” he added. “It’s a journey to get back home safe, eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025.”

He then went on to thank the fans for continuing to support BTS’ individual projects as they continued to embark on this new chapter of their lives.

“And I guess — no, I can bet that all the other members would feel the same. This is a greatness of love… When I face this kind of love, I feel like it’s irresistible, and that’s what makes me go through all those trials and hardships and shit happening in life," he added.

BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Suga announced in June, 2022 that they would take a temporary hiatus. Their agency HYBE clarified that the group would take some time to “express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

From left: Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Suga of the K-pop boy band BTS. Cindy Ord/WireImage

BIGHIT MUSIC, HYBE's parent company, also added, "Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long-run as a team.”

Their label then revealed in October that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup would carry out their mandatory military duties — an announcement that came shortly after the band's free concert in support of South Korea's World Expo bid in Busan — but would reunite in the future.

Since the announcement, Jin and J-Hope have enlisted in the South Korean military for mandatory service — with Suga being the latest member to enlist. It was announced earlier this month that Suga initiated the military enlistment process after he ended his Agust D tour in support of his debut album D-Day.

RM previously admitted that he had a "hard time on a human level" working without his bandmates and discussed the difficulties he’s faced amid the group's extended hiatus.

"When you are famous, staying on top is very difficult," he told Spanish news agency EFE. "But I think BTS will make it. It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever."