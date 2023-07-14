Nothing could stop BTS's Jungkook from making a spectacular solo debut on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Friday morning — except maybe an equally impressive thunderstorm.

Before the skies opened up over New York City, forcing an early end to the show, the youngest member of the superstar K-pop group, 25, performed three songs in front of an audience of devoted fans — many of whom lined up overnight or even camped out for a chance to see the singer in Central Park.

Jungkook performs on Good Morning America on July 14, 2023. ABC/Paula Lobo

BTS's "Golden Maknae" performed his new single "Seven," his first official solo release, which dropped at midnight on Thursday; as well as Euphoria, a fan-favorite Jungkook track off the group's 2018's album Love Yourself: Answer; and BTS's 2020 smash hit "Dynamite." (Jungkook chose the "clean" version of "Seven" to perform on the morning show, but there's also an explicit version and an instrumental version included on the single.)

The outdoor concert was unfortunately cut short due to a severe thunderstorm — for only the second time in 15 years, a producer said from the stage as the sky grew dark. Fans were evacuated out of the park, disappointed but still in good spirits, having seen what was originally going to be a sound check, and was quickly transformed into a full performance due to the impending bad weather.

Jung Kook on Good Morning America on July 14, 2023. ABC/Paula Lobo

The setting was far uniquely intimate compared to the stadiums BTS typically fills. They played four nights sold-out nights at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium in 2021 and Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium in 2022 as part of their "Permission to Dance" promotions.

In an interview with GMA’s Juju Chang that was moved indoors to the show's Times Square studio, Jungkook shared that his fellow BTS members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin and V — had heard his new music and gave it a glowing review. "They loved it," he said. The members have already been sharing messages of support for the single on their Instagram accounts.

BTS.

The group announced last June that they would be pursuing solo projects while continuing some group activities as the members fulfill South Korea's mandatory military service. Jin and j-hope are currently enlisted.



Asked what it was like to have rapper Latto as a feature on the song, Jungkook shared, "It was amazing. Latto was the perfect fit for the song. And I love how the song and music video turned out."

The music video, which also debuted at midnight and features actress Han So-Hee portraying Jungkook's love interest, already has more than 71M views as of Friday afternoon.

"Seven" is available to stream now.