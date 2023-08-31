BTS' Jimin Shows Off Large Moon-Inspired Back Tattoo in New Shirtless Photo



BTS fans are over the moon about Jimin’s tattoo reveal.

In an Instagram birthday post dedicated to fellow group member Jungkook, the “Like Crazy” singer, 27, showed off a large tattoo trailing down half of his back.

The snapshot, uploaded on Thursday, one day before Jungkook’s 26th birthday, shows the two shirtless, posing with their backs turned to the camera.

Jimin’s body art (pictured on the left) features phases of the moon with the first and last two crescents connected by a completely shaded moon. The ink — seemingly done by a tattoo artist who goes by the name POLYC — starts near the nape of his neck and ends at the center of his spine.

Jimin has teased his ink before, during a photo shoot, but this is the first time he put it on full display.

Jungkook (right) is pictured with a bare back, however his impressive sleeve of tattoos can be seen.

"Happy birthday jk 😜," Jimin captioned the photo.

The “Serendipity” artist has a few tattoos on his body, including a “13” on his wrist and the number 7 on his finger, which all of the BTS member have, just in different places.

In addition to making new music apart from the K-Pop septet, Jimin has been shining in the world of luxury fashion. He is currently partnered with Dior as its new global brand ambassador and Tiffany & Co. as a house ambassador.

He was also recognized by Ryan Gosling this summer for radiating "Ken-rgy" with his cool looks.

While promoting Barbie, the actor, 42, shared that he wore the same cowboy outfit Jimin sported in a recent BTS music video.

“Hi, Jimin. It’s Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie,” Gosling shared in a video uploaded to the Barbie Twitter account in July.

Because of that, Gosling revealed that he’d be handing over his “most prized possession” — the guitar he used in the film.

“I have to give it to you — you wore it first, you definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he explained. “So… I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands.”

