BTS' Jimin Shows Off Large Moon-Inspired Back Tattoo in New Shirtless Photo

The "Like Crazy" singer put the internet in a frenzy after revealing his impressive ink

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 31, 2023 05:55PM EDT
Jimin from BTS' back tattoo
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; j.m/Instagram


BTS fans are over the moon about Jimin’s tattoo reveal. 

In an Instagram birthday post dedicated to fellow group member Jungkook, the “Like Crazy” singer, 27, showed off a large tattoo trailing down half of his back. 

The snapshot, uploaded on Thursday, one day before Jungkook’s 26th birthday, shows the two shirtless, posing with their backs turned to the camera. 

Jimin’s body art (pictured on the left) features phases of the moon with the first and last two crescents connected by a completely shaded moon. The ink — seemingly done by a tattoo artist who goes by the name POLYC — starts near the nape of his neck and ends at the center of his spine.

Jimin has teased his ink before, during a photo shoot, but this is the first time he put it on full display.

Jimin from BTS' back tattoo

j.m/Instagram

Jungkook (right) is pictured with a bare back, however his impressive sleeve of tattoos can be seen. 

"Happy birthday jk 😜," Jimin captioned the photo.

The “Serendipity” artist has a few tattoos on his body, including a “13” on his wrist and the number 7 on his finger, which all of the BTS member have, just in different places. 

Jimin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

In addition to making new music apart from the K-Pop septet, Jimin has been shining in the world of luxury fashion. He is currently partnered with Dior as its new global brand ambassador and Tiffany & Co. as a house ambassador. 

He was also recognized by Ryan Gosling this summer for radiating "Ken-rgy" with his cool looks.

While promoting Barbie, the actor, 42, shared that he wore the same cowboy outfit Jimin sported in a recent BTS music video.

“Hi, Jimin. It’s Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie,” Gosling shared in a video uploaded to the Barbie Twitter account in July. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Because of that, Gosling revealed that he’d be handing over his “most prized possession” — the guitar he used in the film.

“I have to give it to you — you wore it first, you definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he explained. “So… I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Related Articles
Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Instagram Trolls: âGet Over Yourselvesâ
Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Social Media Trolls: 'Get Over Yourselves'
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Patrick Dempsey Wins Over Venice Film Festival Crowd with His Charming Looks — and Silver Hair!
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Plunging Blue Bikini and Matching Skirt
January Jones Net A Porter Erdem 08 25 23 Instagram midlife crisis 08 30 23
January Jones Jokes That Her ‘Midlife Crisis’ Is All About Taking ‘Fashion Cues from Teenage Boys'
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous Vanity Fair Topless Pic: âEveryone Knows the Controversyâ
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous 'Vanity Fair' Topless Pic: 'Everyone Knows the Controversy'
Lizzo New Blonde and Pink Hair
Lizzo Debuts Bold New Blonde and Pink 'Jellyfish' Hair: 'The Bob Is Bobbing'
Charlize Theron '90s eyebrows
Charlize Theron Reveals the '90s Beauty Trend She’s ‘Still Recovering' From
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum at America's Got Talent red carpet
Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum Twin in Zebra Print Looks on 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet
'Vanderpump Rules' stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are spotted leaving a club with friends in West Hollywood. Ariana was sporting a sexy see through dress during the fun night out!
Ariana Madix Wears Sexy, Thong-Exposing Dress for Night Out in West Hollywood
https://www.instagram.com/p/CwgP07sPoKm/?img_index=1 The style story is about a fashion roundup of Megan Thee Stallion Pics
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Fiery Red Hair in New Social Media Dump — See the Photos!
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley Models Cheeky Tan Bikini in Fun Saint-Tropez Vacation Post
Model Winnie Harlow chops her hair
Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'
Lizzo
Lizzo Goes on Chanel Shopping Spree (with Champagne!) amid Controversy
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor