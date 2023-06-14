See BTS’ J-Hope Show Off His Dance Moves in Style as He Stars in New Louis Vuitton Campaign

BTS’ J-Hope just brought his stellar talents to a new stage.

The South Korean performer, most known for his role in the K-Pop septet, starred in his first campaign with Louis Vuitton since becoming the label’s house ambassador in February — and he wasn’t shy about flaunting some of his dance moves.

The rapper-producer (whose birth name is Jung Hoseok) models the brand’s luxe Keepall bag, a silhouette first created in the 1930s and described as a versatile accessory “suited for weekends away as much as far-flung adventures” — and let’s add the studio too.

The “Chicken Noodle Soup” artist, 29, is clad in menswear suits in the ad released Wednesday.

In one photo he strikes a pose in a tailored navy pantsuit made up of belted trousers and a tucked-in blazer decorated with a silver brooch. In another, he’s photographed mid-spin, but somehow still expertly showcases the black Keepall carrier.

A couple of snapshots show off his picturesque profile while spotlighting the bag in different colorways, including the monogrammed selections Louis Vuitton is most known for.

Considering he, alongside his group members, have an established relationship with Louis Vuitton, J-Hope unsurprisingly slipped into his new fashion role well.

“He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction,” the house said in a statement released earlier this year. “With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences.”

Before his April military enlistment in the South Korean army — which all able-bodied men in Korea are required to do for at least 18 months by the time they are 28, according to CNN (in some special circumstances, men are able to defer until they're older, which several members of BTS have done) — J-Hope had a whirlwind of a summer last year.

In July he dropped his debut studio album Jack in the Box, which marked his second full-length release as a solo artist since his 2018 mixtape Hope World.

Shortly after, he took his new tracks to the Lollapalooza in Chicago, a gig that made him the first South Korean artist to headline at a major U.S. music festival.

He took the opportunity to try out a whole new style too. He hit the stage in a grunge-forward look (including a shaggy mullet cut) quite different from his usually poppy and colorful aesthetic.

In an interview with Rolling Stone prior to his performance, J-Hope opened up about what it's been like going out on his own following BTS' announcement that they're embarking on a "new chapter" in which they'll release both group and solo projects.

"It's actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It's a very important momentum to just to go forward," he shared via a translator. "So I actually had to prepare really hard since it's a very meaningful moment and an important part of my artistry. After this performance, maybe I'm going to feel a lot of things. I'm sure it's going to help me as an artist to take the next step."

Though he admitted to “missing” having his members Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, V, RM and Jin by his side, he noted that going on his own path had been “challenging, but also very fun.”

