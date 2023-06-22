NFL 1st Pick Bryce Young Reveals He Kept a Piece of the Draft Stage: 'Experience I'll Never Forget' (Exclusive)

"Being able to have not just the thought and the memory, but the physical part of the stage is really surreal," the Carolina Panthers QB tells PEOPLE

Published on June 22, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Photo:

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Bryce Young made history — and is keeping a tangible piece of it as well.

The former University of Alabama quarterback's life changed when he heard his name called first during the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27, turning his longtime dream of playing professional football into a reality.

Young opened up to PEOPLE about the special moment when he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 overall pick, while also revealing that he kept a stub of the stage he walked across after the pick was made.

"The draft was a very surreal moment for me," Young says. "It's an experience that I'll never forget."

And surely, he won't because Lowe's — who helped build the 2023 Draft stage — gifted Young and the other NFL rookies a keepsake box with a piece of the stage to commemorate their transition into the NFL.

Alabama QB Bryce Young holds up a jersey as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I'm super grateful to be partnering with Lowe's and super grateful for what they've done for me and for all the rookies," the 21-year-old quarterback from Pasadena, Calif., says. "Being able to have not just the thought and the memory, but the physical part of the stage is really surreal."

But where will he keep that prestigious piece of stage? Young — stumped at first — says, "I think I'm going to keep it at my parents’ [house]."

"They keep all of the awards and stuff that's really memorable to us," he explains of his mom Julie and his dad Craig Young. "They have a place ready for it, so I think it'll be there."

Bryce Young for Lowe's

Lowe's

Prior to announcing his intention to enter the draft back in January 2023, opting to forgo his senior season at the University of Alabama, Young racked up a number of accolades and records during his time at Alabama.

As the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient, Young ended his collegiate career with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 27 starts — making him the most sought-after prospect in the draft.

"That's the moment that you dream of your whole life. There's so much that goes into it and for it to all culminate in that moment is crazy," Young recalls of being drafted first.

He says "a lot of thoughts and emotions" were running through his head: "A lot of joy. I was really proud. I just felt really blessed."

But just as Young describes his transition into the NFL as a "dream," he's quick to clarify that "it's been a passive dream." He explains that growing up, he always thought "how cool" it would be to play football professionally — but has "never been someone who's been too focused on long-term goals."

Bryce Young
Marvin Gentry/Getty

"I try to be more process-oriented and focus on the more tangible stuff day-to-day that you know can really accomplish," Young says. "And then you guide that towards where you want to end up. That's always been my outlook on it."

"So honestly, I don't think there really ever was a time, until I declared for the draft, that my head was there," Young continues. I always try to be where my feet are and try to put my focus on what it is I'm trying to accomplish at the time, whether that was high school or college or even playing youth football."

"And then, when you hear your name called and you know where you're going... it's something that's real, it's hard to put into words," he says. "I'm very grateful to be where I'm at."

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
James Gilbert/Getty

Young adds, "All the good things that come from it and all the blessings that come is a product of what's happened during the past, but it doesn't entitle me to anything in the future."

