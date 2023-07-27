Margot Robbie Is Bryce Vine's Muse in His New Music Video with 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay (Exclusive)

Vine's new "Margot Robbie" video premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, and he says the 'Barbie' star "set a new bar for what I look for in a woman"

Published on July 27, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Barbie continues to be the film everyone's talking about — including Bryce Vine!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter released the music video for his latest single "Margot Robbie" starring his longtime friend, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, and the clip premieres exclusively on PEOPLE.

"Margot Robbie" finds Vine singing to a romantic partner about his plans for a relationship with her, as he compares her looks to the Barbie star.

"You know you got a kick like Kemosabe / I'll take you to the hills in my Ferrari / You know you kinda look like Margot Robbie / I'm focused on you like you're the star of the movie," he sings on the track's chorus.

The music video stars Vine as somewhat of a Dr. Frankenstein, who creates a doll-like version of his dream woman — a.k.a. Shay, 38, who comes to life and eventually turns evil. The reality star has been friends with Vine for a decade and wanted to work with the "La La Land" performer for years.

"It's funny 'cause I've never seen one episode of Vanderpump Rules, and I don't really want to 'cause I know the kind of person she is off-screen," Vine tells PEOPLE. "She’s been a supporter of my music forever and earlier in the day before the director called her, Scheana texted her husband [Brock Davies] saying she wished she was the lead of my 'Drew Barrymore' video. When the phone rang offering the role, she dropped everything to make it happen."

The new single marks Vine's second song inspired by an A-list movie star following 2018's "Drew Barrymore," his breakout hit, which he references in the new song's lyrics: "I'm over that Drew Barry / Need a spice girl." (Hopefully Barrymore isn't jealous, as she told him on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, "I'm such a big fan of yours, and I am so lucky to be the name of one of your songs.")

"Sometimes the hardest part of writing songs in the studio is figuring out what the hell you even wanna write about," the musician tells PEOPLE, explaining that he invited his girlfriend, model Ellis Mae, to the studio for "some good feminine energy" on the day "Margot Robbie" was written.

"She arrived in a fully pink getup with her blonde hair perfectly wavy and a bubbly disposition that screams California in the best way," says Vine. "We decided then to write the song completely around her and how a girl like her would want to be sung about."

While he hasn't spoken to Robbie, 33, just yet, he does have a message for her if she happens to watch the music video. "Even though we can’t be together," says Vine, "just know that you’re iconic, and you set a new bar for what I look for in a woman."

