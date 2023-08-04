Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in the murders of four University of Idaho undergraduates last winter, claim in a new court filing that their client often took casual drives at night and “was out driving alone” on the night of the killings.



Authorities allege Kohberger, a former Ph.D criminology student, murdered Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 by stabbing them to death at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger, who pleaded not guilty, was at the time a student at Washington State University, roughly eight miles away from the scene of the crime across the state border.

“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone,” lawyers for the accused killer wrote in a filing, objecting to the state’s request for him to give details about his exact whereabouts for where he was on the night of the murders. “Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022.”

Kohberger’s lawyers clarified the 28-year-old suspect “is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022 and early morning November 13, 2022.”

Prosecutors said that investigators allegedly linked Kogberger to the scene of the crime through his father's DNA, using genetic genealogy, according to NBC News. His father’s DNA sample was taken from the trash outside the family’s home in Pennsylvania days before Kohberger was arrested in December.

An affidavit previously reviewed by PEOPLE also shows authorities connected Kohberger to the crime with that DNA match along with surveillance footage and the suspect’s cell phone pings, which authorities say placed him near the house.

Prosecutors claim Kohberger’s white sedan — later recovered at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania — was seen leaving the area of the students’ off-campus residence around 4:20 a.m. at a fast rate of speed and that later in the morning, between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m., the vehicle and phone associated with Kohberger returned to the scene.

Authorities have not shared a motive for the killings, while Kohberger has remained silent. In late May when Kohberger was asked to enter his plea in court, he stood "silent" until the judge ultimately entered a plea of 'not guilty' for him.

Kohberger’s Monroe County, Pa., public defender, Jason LaBar, previously told CNN that his client was "shocked a little bit" by the accusations he killed the four students, who police say were killed were likely sleeping when they were stabbed to death.

"He's willing to waive because he's looking forward to being exonerated," LaBar also told The Washington Post. "Those were his words. Whether that means he's innocent or not, it's implicit in saying he wants to be exonerated that he's innocent. He didn't use the word 'innocent.' “

Kohberger’s upcoming trial is set for Oct. 2.