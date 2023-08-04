Bryan Cranston Remembers Late 'Breaking Bad' Costar Mark Margolis as a 'Good Actor and a Lovely Human Being'

Bryan Cranston is remembering his late Breaking Bad costar Mark Margolis.

On Friday, the 67-year-old actor said he was “very saddened” by Margolis’ death in a poignant tribute on Instagram.

“Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set,” he wrote alongside photos from both television shows.

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke,” he continued. “I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

Margolis starred opposite Cranston on seasons 2 through 4 of the hit AMC series, Breaking Bad. He played Hector "Tio" Salamanca, a former drug kingpin who was unable to speak or walk following a stroke. Margolis received an Emmy nomination for the role in 2012.

He later reprised the role in the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, guest starring in seasons 2 through 6.

Mark Margolis attends a screening of 'Louisiana Caviar' on February 26, 2018. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He also reunited with Cranston for the Showtime crime series, Your Honor, which ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2023.

PEOPLE confirmed that Margolis died on Thursday at age 83 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. His son Morgan Margolis, the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, announced the late actor's death on Friday, confirming that his father had a short illness beforehand.

"He was one of a kind," Margolis's manager, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline. "We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline, as well as son Morgan, daughter-in-law Heide and their three sons Ben, Aidan and Henry. He is also survived by his brother and his wife, Jerome and Ann.