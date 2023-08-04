Bryan Cranston Remembers Late 'Breaking Bad' Costar Mark Margolis as a 'Good Actor and a Lovely Human Being'

"His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke," Cranston said of Margolis, who died on on Thursday at age 83 after a short illness

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 07:35PM EDT
Bryan Cranston, Mark Margolis
Bryan Cranston, Mark Margolis. Photo:

Jason Mendez/Getty

Bryan Cranston is remembering his late Breaking Bad costar Mark Margolis.

On Friday, the 67-year-old actor said he was “very saddened” by Margolis’ death in a poignant tribute on Instagram.

“Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set,” he wrote alongside photos from both television shows. 

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke,” he continued. “I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

Margolis starred opposite Cranston on seasons 2 through 4 of the hit AMC series, Breaking Bad. He played Hector "Tio" Salamanca, a former drug kingpin who was unable to speak or walk following a stroke. Margolis received an Emmy nomination for the role in 2012.

He later reprised the role in the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, guest starring in seasons 2 through 6.

Mark Margolis dead 08 04 23
Mark Margolis attends a screening of 'Louisiana Caviar' on February 26, 2018.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He also reunited with Cranston for the Showtime crime series, Your Honor, which ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2023.

PEOPLE confirmed that Margolis died on Thursday at age 83 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. His son Morgan Margolis, the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, announced the late actor's death on Friday, confirming that his father had a short illness beforehand.

"He was one of a kind," Margolis's manager, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline. "We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline, as well as son Morgan, daughter-in-law Heide and their three sons Ben, Aidan and Henry. He is also survived by his brother and his wife, Jerome and Ann.

Related Articles
Mark Margolis dead 08 04 23
'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Dead at 83: 'He Was One of a Kind'
Robin Williams Zelda williams Zachary Williams
Robin Williams’ Kids Honor Late Actor With Posts Celebrating His 72nd Birthday: ‘Miss You and Love You Forever!’
Angus Cloud Honored With Mural in Oakland
Angus Cloud Honored with Mural in His Hometown of Oakland, California, After His Death at 25
Happy Days Star Anson Williams Is Married! âItâs Never Too Late to Get it Right
'Happy Days' Star Anson Williams Is Married! 'It's Never Too Late to Get It Right'
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE, Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Says He’s Hopeful for ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reunion: ‘I’m Curious… What Happened to Them?’
Laura Dern and Treat Williams
Laura Dern Remembers Late Costar Treat Williams and Their 'Continual Friendship Along Our Paths in This Life'
Mike Batayeh
'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52: 'A Devastating Loss of a Huge Life'
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, 2006
Abigail Breslin Remembers 'Little Miss Sunshine' Costar Alan Arkin: 'He Will Always Be Grandpa in My Heart'
Tony Shalhoub Dedicated His SAG Award Win to Alan Arkin
Tony Shalhoub Dedicated His SAG Award Win to Alan Arkin 4 Years Before His Death
tina turner
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Full Recap
John Travolta memorium to Treat Williams
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Treat Williams: 'You Will Be Missed'
Scott Wolf Treat Williams Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt, Scott Wolf, and Fellow 'Everwood' Costars Honor Treat Williams After His Death
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Michael B. Jordan
The Cast of 'The Wire': Where Are They Now?
John Ritter's Three's Company Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy
John Ritter's 'Three's Company' Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy (Exclusive)
Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"; Steven Weber, "Indebted"
Eric McCormack and Steven Weber Reveal Past TV Firings: 'It Just Wasn't Working'