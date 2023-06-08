Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: ‘I Want to Change the Paradigm'

"I love my wife, and we want to go the distance," the 'Breaking Bad' star said

By
Published on June 8, 2023 09:00 AM
Photo:

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston has pledged to retire from acting in 2026 to devote more time to his wife, Robin Dearden.

Speaking with British GQ for the outlet's June cover story, the Breaking Bad alum, 67, dished about his three-year exit plan from show business, telling the outlet, "I want to change the paradigm once again."

"For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail," he said. "She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.” 

Noting how he and his wife "have been going to therapy together since before we were married," Cranston continued, "I look at it like the warning light going off on your dashboard. It’s telling you, ‘You might want to pay attention to this.’ "

"I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way," the Asteroid City star added. "I don’t want to just be with her. I don’t want to just have the two of us go into a restaurant and no one says a word.” 

Paola Kudacki

Cranston and Dearden, who are parents to daughter Taylor, first met while filming a scene together on the CBS show Airwolf in 1986. At the time, they were both in committed relationships.

They then started dating a year later, and Dearden, 69, told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview, "I thought that he was the funniest man that I had ever met."

Describing a "perfect day" with his wife, the Dos Hombres co-founder gave PEOPLE an example back in January.

"We have an apartment in New York, and we had people over on Thanksgiving morning and watched the parade from my balcony," he said. "We had bagels, coffee and champagne. It kick-starts you into the holiday spirit."

Despite his busy schedule, Cranston also told PEOPLE how he jumps in as a handyman around the house. "We had a clogged toilet. My wife goes, 'Something's wrong,' and I get up and grab the plunger, and there I am. I do what needs to be done," he said.

Bryan Cranston (L) arrives with US actress Robin Dearden for the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty

Cranston will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference in association with BMW, taking place at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire from July 19-21.

The Summer issue of British GQ is available on newsstands starting June 13.

