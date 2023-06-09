Bryan Cranston Says He Intends to 'Hit the Pause Button' in 2026 — But Clarifies He’s 'Not Retiring'

The 'Breaking Bad' alum revealed that his planned 2026 hiatus would serve to "reset" his career after the "unbelievable ride" of the last two decades

Updated on June 9, 2023 08:05PM EDT
Bryan Cranston
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Bryan Cranston plans on taking time away from acting in 2026, but by no means is he retiring. 

The 67-year-old actor clarified statements he made in a recent interview with British GQ that suggested his three-year exit plan from Hollywood meant he could be leaving entertainment for good. 

Although Cranston plans on closing down his production company, selling his half in Dos Hombres — the Mezcal company he cofounded with Aaron Paul — and spending time in a foreign country, Cranston emphasized on social media on Friday that this move is a way of hitting the “pause button.” 

“I am not retiring,” Cranston wrote on Instagram. “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!”

The Your Honor actor explained the break will let him spend time with his wife Robin Dearden in a way he hasn’t “been able to in the last 25 years,” providing the married couple, who are in their “latter years,” with "new hopes and goals and experiences.” 

As part of his self-imposed break, the actor also plans on unplugging from social media, stepping away from business and perusing some classic novels he’s always wanted to read. 

Cranston also said the move would allow him to sort of “‘reset’” his career. While he expressed gratitude for the “unbelievable ride” of the last two decades — which includes his Emmy-winning turn in Breaking Bad the actor admitted he is “beginning to run out of fresh ideas” in how to play characters he’s being offered. 

“Exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way,” Cranston added. 

The actor emphasized he has several projects to look forward to before his 70th birthday, including the upcoming comedy Jackpot with Jennifer Garner and a possible return to Broadway. 

“For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career,” he said, adding, “I wish all of you well… and I’ll see you down the road.” 

