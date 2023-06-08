Bryan Cranton Says He’s Hopeful for ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reunion: ‘I’m Curious… What Happened to Them?’

Bryan Cranston is wondering about the fate of his former Malcolm in the Middle family!

The actor starred on the Fox family comedy series for seven seasons as inept patriarch Hal before the show wrapped in 2006. And in an interview with British GQ for their summer issue published online Thursday, Cranston revealed he plans on revisiting the character for an upcoming 20th anniversary reunion project the show’s creator Linwood Boomer approached him about.

“I’m curious about that family 20 years later,” said Cranston, explaining his interest in the project. “What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

Cranston, who also told British GQ he plans to retire from acting in 2026 after he completes the project, has played a number of other memorable roles on screen — including Walter White, the Breaking Bad role that earned him four of his six Emmys.

But over two decades later, Cranston said he still misses Malcolm in the Middle coworkers "like crazy."

The show starred Frankie Munez, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, Catherine Lloyd Burns and seven-time Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek, who played Hal's wife Lois.



“We had such a great family on that [show], and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,'" he told E! News earlier this year. "That would be fun to do."

His on-screen son, Muniz, “would be down, 100%” to reprise his role as Malcolm, a child prodigy.

"When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show," he said to Fox News in October last year. "But also, in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over. I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience."

The film’s script is purportedly already underway: “[Cranston’s] kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," Muniz, 36, told the outlet. "So there might be something."

Of course, Cranston is plenty busy now. He currently stars in Asteroid City, a Wes Anderson science fiction rom-com that takes place at a stargazing convention in the mid 1950s, premiering June 16. He also aspires to produce and star in a musical before hanging up his hat.

“It’s got to be something special,” he told British GQ.

After retirement, the Oscar nominee plans to spend more time with his wife.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” Cranston said. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

