Bryan Cranston Says Being Godfather to Aaron Paul's Son Showed Him How It Feels to 'Be a Grandfather'

Bryan Cranston is honored to be the godfather of Aaron Paul's little boy.

In the June cover story for British GQ, the Breaking Bad alum, 67, talked about calling Ryden Caspian for his first birthday in April, noting that being a godfather is "truly answering a call."

“It is truly allowing me to go through the experience of what it feels like to be a grandfather," the actor shared. "My jaws hurt from [smiling]. I love to hold him and play with him.”



Kevin Winter/Getty

After revealing the birth of his son in April 2022 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paul — who is also dad to daughter Story Annabelle, 5, with wife Lauren — also shared that his former costar has a special relationship with baby Ryden.

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Paul shared, before teasing that Cranston initially turned down the offer.

"No, he's very excited, very honored," Paul continued. "I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."



Cranston and wife Robin Dearden are parents to daughter Taylor Dearden, 30, an actress herself, though he noted she has declined help from her dad in pursuing that path.

"She’s very independent," Cranston told British GQ, "And very conscientious of not having any association or hint thereof of nepotism.”

