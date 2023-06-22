Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Gush Over Being 'Best Friends' and Getting to Travel Together (Exclusive)

There's no breaking a friendship like Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Breaking Bad stars opened up about their latest partnership with Marriott Bonvoy and how the mezcal company they launched in 2019, Dos Hombres, strengthened their friendship even more.

"Bryan, he is my mentor, one of my best friends on the planet," Paul tells PEOPLE. "I've learned so much from this guy. To be able to tackle something yet again with him, that was really our own brainchild — a dream come true."

Echoing a similar sentiment as his pal, Cranston explains, "equally, I love this guy," adding that he's overjoyed to be able to work together again after their AMC hit drama ended in 2013.

Cranston continues: "I joke that if Aaron and I played golf, we wouldn't have Dos Hombres because we would just say, 'Hey, let's see each other on the golf course.' So in a great way, I'm glad that we don't play golf because we were able to put some passion and energy into the mezcal business and see each other on a regular basis."

In addition to hanging out more often, the pair also visit new places together while working on Dos Hombres.

"We definitely love to travel," Paul says. "We do a lot of it in our work, our daytime jobs, but also now with Dos Hombres."

They've both visited Oaxaca, Mexico, where the agave used for their mezcal is hand-selected. "We've fallen so in love with this community down in Oaxaca, and we're very proud to be a part of this community now," the Black Mirror star adds.

Instagram/aaronpaul

To honor their love of mezcal and travel, Paul and Cranston teamed up with Marriott Bonvoy to offer a “once-in-a-lifetime” mezcal tasting and cocktail-making demo as part of Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ new One Point Moment Drops program.

Members can earn points in a number of ways, including staying at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s 31 hotel brands, riding in an Uber, and more. For One Point Moment Drops, members only need one point to bid on the many unique experiences Marriott Bonvoy has lined up, from trying mezcal with their favorite actors to cracking a true crime case with the hosts of Crime Junkie.

Instagram/aaronpaul

Cranston and Paul also revealed what they love most about partnering with Marriott Bonvoy for this event.

"I like the setup that Marriott Bonvoy created, and to be able to spread the education that Aaron and I have received on mezcal," Cranston says. He adds that "it's limited to a select few people," so he's excited to "have real conversations with every single person and take pictures with them and chat about life."

Paul chimes in that he can't wait "to raise a glass and drink some mezcal" while sharing the "beautiful history" behind the spirit.

He adds: "I just love Marriott Bonvoy. They create these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and the fact that they chose Bryan and I to be one of those moments is exciting for us."

While all of the One Point packages for the Dos Hombres Moment experience "sold out in 20 seconds," says Cranston, fans still have the opportunity to share a drink with the duo by bidding on one of the five auction packages available until Tuesday, June 27.

