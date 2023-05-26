Bruno Mars Details How His Upbringing in Hawaii Influenced His New 'Dream' Pop-Up Bar (Exclusive)

Bruno Mars has his upbringing in Hawaii to thank for helping him bring his latest passion project to life.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the musician, 37, chats about his SelvaRey Rum Bar, which is located at Fairmont Orchid in Hawaii, and how it was inspired by his days growing up as a young boy in The Aloha State.

"I grew up in Hawaii, and I've been performing in ... O‘ahu my whole life. As a young kid, you see all this joy, and when I'm performing on stage, everybody's got a beautiful cocktail in their hand," Mars says. "You don't understand, as a kid, that actually everything they're drinking is rum — from piña coladas to mai tais, to blue Hawaiis, and now it even evolves so many other delicious drinks, really."

Noting that "there's the good version of that, and there's a bad version of that," the "Uptown Funk" singer continues, "The bad version is a lot of times you're drinking something sugary, that is way too sweet — a milkshake basically. And SelvaRey offers a higher quality rum."

"We're using fresh ingredients and keeping it clean and keeping it simple, and that prevents so many things, such as hangovers," he adds. "So as far as the bar goes, I want people to experience what I look forward to in a good cocktail."

Creating the SelvaRey Rum Bar, which gets its name from the rum brand that is co-owned by Mars, was a "no-brainer," according to the 15-time Grammy Award winner.

Open daily from 4 p.m. local time until sunset throughout the season, the SelvaRey Rum Bar comes complete with a stunning view of Fairmont Orchid’s private Pauoa Bay, and features cocktails inspired by Mars, as well as savory snacks.

On the menu are five signature drinks, all made with SelvaRey Rum, including the Mojito Royale, the Cold Brewno, the Uptown Punch, the Hollywood Colada and the Weekend at Bruno's.

When asked what drink item he has an affinity for, Mars tells PEOPLE, "My personal favorite is this Hollywood Colada drink we're doing with fresh pineapple juice, fresh coconut water and SelvaRey Coconut Rum. That's hard to beat."

Mars believes now is the perfect time to open the pop-up bar "because summer is upon us and that's kind of the dream, sipping a mai tai or piña colada on the beach. Who doesn't fantasize about that?"

"My fantasy is going to an island, being on the sand and having a rum cocktail, so as far as the bar goes at the Fairmont, it's this dream experience — and with high-quality rum in paradise," he adds.

The launch of the SelvaRey Rum Bar also kicks off the next series of the Beyond LIMITS experiences, which, according to a press release, is "an exciting new collection of first-of-their-kind, awe-inspiring adventures available exclusively at iconic Fairmont properties globally."

"Beyond LIMITS is designed to elevate the luxury experience beyond what was previously thought possible through highly exclusive, immersive, unexpected and unforgettable journeys of discovery," the release continues.

Other Beyond LIMITS experiences include a Tea Noir soiree at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows; an Evening of Darkness dinner series at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac; and a Tonga Beach Club at Fairmont San Francisco.



