Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Weds College Sweetheart Kiley Sullivan in Boston: 'Best Day of My Life'

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Weds College Sweetheart Kiley Sullivan at Boston University: 'Best Day of My Life'

The couple tied the knot at Boston University — the place where they first met — and celebrated with a reception at Boston Public Library

Published on August 7, 2023 01:26PM EDT
Kiley Sullivan and Charlie McAvoy.

Bruins player Charlie McAvoy and his college sweetheart, Kiley Sullivan, are officially husband and wife!

The couple married on Saturday at Boston University, the place where they first met, before celebrating with a reception at the Boston Public Library surrounded by their family and friends.

Announcing the news on his Instagram Sunday, the NHL star, 25, shared a snapshot from the pair’s big day with the caption, “Mine forever @kileymcavoy ❤️💍Yesterday was the best day of my life. So blessed to share this entire weekend with our incredible family and friends.”

Kiley Sullivan and Charlie McAvoy.

In the photo, the smiling duo is seen walking arm-in-arm down the steps of the library framed by a beautiful white floral arch. Sullivan, who wore a strapless gown and headband, also carried a huge bouquet of white flowers, while the groom sported a black tuxedo and matching boutonniere. 

“👏,” wrote the Bruins’ official Instagram account in the comments section. “Congrats Cousin! So happy for you both and all The McAvoy’s,” added comedian Heather McDonald

Charlie McAvoy and Kiley Sullivan's wedding day.
Charlie McAvoy and Kiley Sullivan's wedding day.

Sullivan also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote, “The wedding day and the man of my wildest dreams 🤍.”

The couple’s wedding planner — Always Yours Events – revealed that they tied the knot at their alma mater and they had a “sentimental ceremony” followed by a “stunning reception” in a post on Instagram.

Boston Bruins players Matt Grzelcyk, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Jeremy Swayman, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle were also all in attendance at the wedding, along with former players Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask and Tory Krug.

Charlie McAvoy and Kiley Sullivan with friends at their wedding.
Charlie McAvoy and Kiley Sullivan with friends at their wedding.

“The boys🤍,” McAvoy wrote alongside a black and white photo with his friends on his Instagram Story from the celebration. 

In a second clip, the pair appeared to make an outfit change for their evening reception.

While the bride was filmed rocking a long-sleeved white dress with a slit at the back as they danced to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow," McAvoy swapped his black tuxedo jacket for a white one. 

McAvoy was joined by some of his Bruins teammates and former teammates at his nuptials.
McAvoy was joined by some of his Bruins teammates and former teammates at his nuptials.

Other details included personalized napkins featuring a sketch of the couple’s French bulldog Otto and the words, “Kiley & Charlie 08.05.23.”

The couple’s picture-perfect big day comes after they got engaged in July 2022 while on vacation in Capri, Italy. 

The couple's personalized wedding napkins.
The couple's personalized wedding napkins.

“The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend ❤️🇮🇹 #OttosMom #CanStayForGood,” the defenseman shared on Instagram as he announced their engagement alongside a series of snapshots of Sullivan showing off her ring on a boat. 

McAvoy joined the Bruins in 2017 and is entering his seventh season with the team. Sullivan's father, Mike Sullivan, previously played for the Bruins between 1997 and 1998 and coached the team for two seasons.

