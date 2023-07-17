Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Video of Their Family Visit to 'Die Hard' Mural: 'So Proud'

"What Bruce has been able to accomplish in his career will never be lost on us," Emma wrote in her post, which marked the 35th anniversary of "Die Hard"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 11:03AM EDT
Bruce Willis Die Hard lot 2018
Bruce Willis at Fox lot in 2018. Photo:

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Emma Heming Willis is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Die Hard — and the career legacy of its star (and her husband), Bruce Willis.

On Sunday, Emma posted a throwback video montage featuring footage of Bruce, 68, and their daughters — Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9— in 2018 at the Fox Studio Lot in Hollywood, where the girls took a "peek at the archives" with Bruce, plus a "larger-than-life mural of their dad" in the classic action film.

Clips throughout the video showed Bruce, Emma and their girls checking out props and behind-the-scenes details from the movie, riding around the space, posting in front of the mural and more.

"This mural was unveiled in front of Bruce back in 2013 to commemorate Die Hard’s 25th anniversary," Emma, 45, wrote in her caption. "Today marks Die Hard’s 35th anniversary when it hit the screens and the rest is history."

She went on to say, "What Bruce has been able to accomplish in his career will never be lost on us. We are so proud of him 🤍."

The acting legend's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, chimed in on her stepmom's comments, saying that she was "so so so proud" of Bruce.

"My papa icon 🥹," wrote Tallulah, 29, adding a shout-out to her dad's Die Hard character John McClane: "Happy 35th Johnny Boy, maybe you can come out to to the coast, have a few laughs ... "

Bruce Willis family 2018 fox lot die hard
Bruce Willis and family at Fox lot in 2018.

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Emma's post comes one year after Bruce — who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year — paid a visit to Fox Plaza, which served as the setting for Nakatomi Plaza in his 1988 action blockbuster, in honor of its 34th anniversary.

"Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," Emma captioned a black-and-white Instagram clip, which featured present-day Bruce atop the tower, cut with shots of him in the movie.

Bruce starred in Die Hard as John McClane, an NYPD cop visiting his estranged wife at her office in Nakatomi Plaza, where employees are enjoying a Christmas party. The festivities are soon interrupted by a group of terrorists, and it's up to John to save the hostages.

The actor returned to the franchise for four sequels, including Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013).

